Starting this week, organizations throughout New Hampshire will be able to request COVID-19 vaccination clinics through an initiative announced Monday. On Thursday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with ConvenientMD, plans to launch the N.H. Mobile Vaccine Van to enhance access to the shot. The clinics are expected to run through the rest of the summer and will be free for groups of any size. The van will also provide translation services.