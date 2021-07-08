Ex-Inmate Whose Case Spurred End Of Illinois Death Penalty Dies
A former Illinois death row inmate whose wrongful conviction helped lead to the end of the death penalty in Illinois has died. Anthony Porter spent 17 years on death row for a fatal 1982 shooting that he did not commit. He was eventually exonerated after an investigation led to another man confessing to the crime. Porter’s case was cited by then-Governor George Ryan when he declared a moratorium on the death penalty and commuted the sentences of all Death Row inmates.www.wmay.com
