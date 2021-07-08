Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Karolina Pliskova edges past Aryna Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon final

By Simon Burnton at Wimbledon
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nE3YE_0arGTEAt00

Karolina Pliskova admits that as she approached Wimbledon, a tournament where in eight attempts she had never been past the fourth round, “the dream was to make the second week”. On Saturday she will play Ashleigh Barty for the title, after confounding expectations – her own, it seems, as well as many others’ – with a deserved 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over the No 2 seed, Aryna Sabalenka, in the semi-finals.

A match that was billed as a battle of big-hitters duly started with an ace and ended, seven minutes short of two hours later, with another. No women’s match at Wimbledon, at least since people started counting these things, has featured more aces than this one’s 32. But while it was as predicted a staccato story of short points – 145 were decided in four shots or fewer, just 38 in five or more – there was much more to it than raw power.

Related: Ashleigh Barty outplays Angelique Kerber to reach first Wimbledon final

At its heart was a fascinating contrast in styles between the tall, languid Pliskova and her Belarusian opponent – only an inch shorter but broader and more forceful in style and character. Sabalenka roars into her shots, not just with her voice but her entire body, while Pliskova glides across the baseline and generates power, particularly on the forehand side, through timing and technique rather than force. It was a match of silk and sandpaper.

Sabalenka started it with a genuinely fearsome service game. If her serve, like most aspects of her game, can be wildly unreliable, in the first set it was always there when she needed it. At 5-5 she came back from 0-40 and then advantage down with three aces and three remarkable second serves that each clocked between 104mph and 106mph.

Those four break points took Pliskova’s tally up to eight, none of them taken, and she was yet to allow her opponent any at all. But her failure to capitalise on those chances seemed to sit heavy on her; the next game featured two bad mistakes, one an easy forehand volley sent long to gasps from the crowd, and soon Sabalenka had her first break point of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Kt0r_0arGTEAt00
Aryna Sabalenka reacts after missing an opportunity against Karolina Pliskova. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Pliskova had come into this match with the tournament’s finest record in these crucial moments – she had saved 18 out of 21 on her way to the semi-finals, a remarkable 86% success rate. This time she double faulted, giving her opponent not just the game but the set. “I was super pissed about that because I’d had so many chances,” she said. “I was frustrated because I didn’t capitalise on my chances on her serve and I had so many break points.”

She only needed two more, both converted, to win the match, while Sabalenka never had another. Barty has won five of their seven previous meetings but only once in straight sets, and on this form there might be more surprises to come from Pliskova in the final. “Every time we’ve played it was close. I never played a horrible match against her,” Pliskova said. “I had a lot of chances last match I think. I’m not expecting anything easy, but definitely there’s going to be chances.”

Here Sabalenka gave her a few too many gifts. She gradually slipped into a funk that started at her feet; after a while it seemed to stop taking her to quite the right spots from which to make her shots and spread from there. There was a moment in the second set when she sent a backhand into the net and stamped her feet like an outraged toddler. Sometimes it was as if the entire match was raging inside her, and Pliskova’s task was to wait at the other end to see how it all played out.

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

But the Czech also produced some spectacular winners, punishing in particular any second serve that had the temerity to test her forehand. In the second and third sets Sabalenka won just 45% of points on her second serve and Pliskova, whose own serve combines power and grace, 71% of hers. The die was probably cast at 4-3 in the second, when Pliskova hit five faults but still won the game.

“I think I have the game to win a slam but it’s more about the mental side,” said Sabalenka. “I think maybe if I was in another semi-final I would do better, I’d be more aggressive and trust my game and just go for it, because honestly there’s nothing to lose.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Belarusian#Recap#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisESPN

Naomi Osaka gets No. 52 Saisai Zheng, Novak Djokovic gets No. 139 Hugo Dellien in Olympic tennis tournament draw

TOKYO -- Naomi Osaka's first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Saisai Zheng of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

WTA roundup: Danielle Collins off to strong start in Palermo

Top-seeded Danielle Collins took down Germany's Katharina Gerlach 7-5, 6-3 Tuesday in the first round of the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy. The American Collins needed just 90 minutes as she won 74 percent of her first-serve points (23 of 31) and converted half of her 10 break-point opportunities to overcome Gerlach's five aces.
Tennismidfloridanewspapers.com

WTA Gdynia Results

GDYNIA, POLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Gdynia at Arka Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (6), Belarus, def. Weronika Baszak, Poland, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Tennissemoball.com

Osaka makes her return against Zheng at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) -- Naomi Osaka's first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Jil Teichmann (3), Switzerland, walkover. Women's Doubles. Round of 16. Zhang Shuai, China, and Eri Hozumi (1), Japan, def. Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, 6-3, 7-5.
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

WTA roundup: Oceane Dodin wins long tiebreak in Palermo

No. 6 seed Oceane Dodin of France outlasted Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko 7-6 (7), 6-4 in one hour and 54 minutes on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals at the Palermo Ladies Open. Dodin converted 7 of 10 break points while Diatchenko landed 6 of her 13 chances. Each player served for...
SportsYardbarker

Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek in same quarter of exciting Olympics draw

Naomi Osaka has been drawn in the same quarter of the draw as Iga Swiatek in the women’s singles Olympics competition in Tokyo. Osaka has not played since withdrawing from the French Open amid a battle over her media obligations in early June. She subsequently pulled out of Wimbledon with...
TennisTelegraph

Olympics 2020 tennis draw: Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka opponents confirmed

Andy Murray faces a tough start to the defence of his Olympic tennis title after being drawn against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Murray is the only tennis player to win back-to-back singles gold medals having triumphed in London and Rio but his hopes of making it three in a row have been severely hampered by physical struggles.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

WTA roundup: Katarzyna Kawa keeps Polish hope alive in Gdynia

2021-07-22 23:49:39 GMT+00:00 - Katarzyna Kawa kept a home-soil run alive when she upset No. 3 seed Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-2, 6-4 in the second round Thursday at the BNP Paribas Poland Open in Gdynia. Kawa, ranked No. 143 in the world, had little trouble as she converted five...

Comments / 0

Community Policy