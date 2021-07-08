’80s Favorites Bret Michaels, Dee Snider, Dokken Booked For State Fair Grandstand
Several popular performers from the ‘80s will fill the final slot in the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup. Bret Michaels… the former frontman of Poison who later became a solo artist… will bring his “Nothin’ But A Good Vibe” concert tour to the Grandstand on Saturday, August 21st. He will be joined by Dee Snider of Twisted Sister fame and the hard rock band Dokken. Tickets range from $30 to $75.www.wmay.com
Comments / 1