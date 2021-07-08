Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2022 WR Kevin Thomas Announces Top 5, Gators Included

By Demetrius Harvey
Posted by 
AllGators
AllGators
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vboWe_0arGT0ty00

While the Florida Gators are about a month away from starting its fall football camp, the recruiting season is still a full go, with one wide receiver placing the Gators in his top 5 teams.

Kevin Thomas, a receiver out of Philadelphia (Pa.) did just that on Wednesday when he released his top 5 teams, narrowing down his list from 10 to see what programs will be in consideration for his services come time for National Signing Day.

Among the teams in contention are Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

For Florida, they'll be considering plenty of top receiver prospects in this year's class as it looks to rebuild the room after sending six receivers to the NFL over the past two years. Thomas is one of the receivers Florida has been in on for quite some time, originally offering the receiver on Aug. 3, 2020.

While he has not officially or unofficially visited the program as of yet, that doesn't mean he won't at some point in the future. Florida has considered plenty of prospects from all around the country and Thomas isn't an exception. The Gators will likely follow all leads to replace their standout receivers from past classes.

Thomas, 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, presents a big-body receiver who will be able to attack the football from a high point of access while adding to the receiving room in the red zone, making an easy target to whatever quarterback is throwing his way.

The receiver has been one of the recruits in 2022 that we've suggested keeping tabs on and that becomes even more of a certainty as the offseason presses forward with Thomas placing the Gators in his top 5 teams list.

Stay tuned to AllGators on Sports Illustrated-FanNation for all Florida Gators football, recruiting, and basketball news and updates.

Comments / 0

AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
70
Followers
347
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
West Virginia State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#American Football#Wr#The Florida Gators#Texas A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLNew York Post

Maria Taylor, ESPN facing possible divorce over ‘Stephen A. Smith money’

At one point in negotiations with NBA Finals host and College Football national championship sideline reporter Maria Taylor, ESPN offered her a raise from her current salary of nearly $1 million per year that would eventually reach almost $5 million, according to sources. Taylor turned it down. Taylor, sources said,...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Has Blunt Admission On Tim Tebow

It will be incredibly tough for Tim Tebow to make an NFL roster as a tight end after never having played the position and several years away from the game in general. You can list former NFL head coach Eric Mangini among those who don’t think Tebow will be able to do it. During an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd today, Mangini addressed Tebow’s comeback attempt.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Anonymous Patriots player has telling comment about Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems intent on having Cam Newton start the season as his No. 1 quarterback, but there have been numerous reports that Mac Jones could push the former NFL MVP in training camp. Judging by what one Patriots player said about the rookie this week, an open competition almost seems inevitable.
Texas StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Texas high school football player who assaulted a referee seeks a new start

EDINBURG, Texas — Emmanuel Durón, 19, was scheduled to leave for college last Friday. A surprise pool party was arranged to send him off to restore a ruined football career. But the trade school he plans to attend in Atlanta was still trying to secure a field for its inaugural season. So Durón will have to wait at least a few more weeks before starting a new life, aiming to become someone other than a forever villain who attacked a referee.
Austin, TXBurnt Orange Nation

4-star WR Brenen Thompson releases top 6 schools

Four-star Spearman wide receiver Brenen Thompson revealed his top six schools last night via his Twitter page, and the speedster named the Texas Longhorns as one of his finalists. Thompson has been a top priority for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff since they arrived in Austin, and they...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

LSU Football: Ed Orgeron gets slapped in the face…again

LSU football fans should be accustomed to seeing Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron getting disrespected. Orgeron hasn’t received proper respect from the media throughout his time as the Tigers’ head coach. I’m not sure why this is the case. Maybe it’s because he didn’t have much success when he was...
FootballPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star CB A.J. Harris names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star class of 2023 cornerback Aaron-Joshua (A.J.) Harris. Georgia offered a scholarship to the talented and lengthy cornerback in Feb. 2021. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback is ranked the No. 23 recruit in his class. Harris is the No. 2 corner and...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Announces Dismissal Of Former 4-Star Recruit

On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners received some bad news about one of the team’s former top recruits. Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley announced the dismissal of former four-star recruit Mikey Henderson. The news comes after police reportedly submitted a request for an arrest warrant for the Sooners running back.
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
Oklahoma Statethespun.com

SEC Football Coach Has Warning For Oklahoma, Texas

The SEC is widely considered the best conference in college football, and reports have emerged today that Big 12 titans Oklahoma and Texas want in. Those reports have one SEC head coach intrigued enough to give a warning to them. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, Texas A&M head coach...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Barry Sanders News

Barry Sanders is arguably the biggest legend in the history of Oklahoma State outside of perhaps the late T. Boone Pickens. But it’s only this coming year that he’ll be joining the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy reported on Thursday that Sanders will be the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy