Correction: Virus Outbreak-Back to Office story

Rocky Mount Telegram
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — In a story July 7, 2021, about workers returning to the office, The Associated Press erroneously reported the title of Chris Riccobono. He is the founder of Untuckit, not the CEO.

