Hinds County sheriff deputizes some top cops
RAYMOND, Miss. — Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance deputies the leaders of some area law enforcement agencies. The sheriff held a ceremony Thursday at the Raymond Detention Center, where the top cops from towns within the county, including Terry, Edwards and even Hinds Community College, were given credentials that allow them to make arrests outside of their jurisdiction and calling on other deputized agencies to help them when resources are short.www.wapt.com
