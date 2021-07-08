Texas ranks No. 3 in the 2021 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

As the college football landscape reacts rapidly to the rumors of Oklahoma and Texas potentially heading to the SEC, everyone tries to imagine what the future might look like. The potential matchups, the money, conference realignment and more. But, in all the buzz, some want to look at how it might shape other aspects of the sports in a potentially negative way. Former coach and current SEC Network analyst Gene Chizik briefly mentioned a few during an SEC Media Days broadcast. His first issue comes from a competitive perspective, where he sees such a loaded conference taking away from the rest of the sport.