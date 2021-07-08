Texas ranks No. 3 in the 2021 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
With Big 12 Media days right around the corner, the league office has unveiled some of the media's picks for preseason acknowledgement leading up to the start of the 2021 college football season. Included in the acknowledgements was the release of the 2021 preseason Big 12 media poll, which saw the Longhorns selected as the third best team in the conference leading up to the upcoming football season. Texas ranks No. 3 in the preseason poll, falling behind the No. 1 leader Oklahoma and No. 2 ranked Iowa State, who are both entering the upcoming season after facing off each other in the 2020 Big 12 title game.247sports.com
