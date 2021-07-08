Free ICT screening kits available

MACOMB, Ill. – McDonough District Hospital is offering a special screening period this summer for colorectal cancer kits, and a partnership with a local provider. Hemoccult-ICT test kits will be available for pick-up and drop off at the MDH Drive-Thru during its operating hours, starting Wednesday, July 7. Positive test results will be delivered to a patient’s primary care provider, and for those without a PCP the results will be delivered to Gastrointestinal specialist Dr. Timothy Biagini, allowing patients to stay local with any follow-up appointments as necessary.