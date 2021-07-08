Walmart has great deals on everything you need for college dorms

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're getting ready for a busy fall of back to school and the office, it's time to take stock (so to speak) of everything you need for easy weeknight dinners. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has plenty of home items on deep discount, and that includes everything kitchen and dining. Though the sale officially opens to the public next week, the deals happening now already include some of the best brands for anyone who loves to cook and host.