Fauci says all 3 COVID-19 vaccines effective against delta variant

By Stephanie Weaver
fox13news.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - All three COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use by the FDA — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are effective against the highly infectious delta variant, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert said during a White House press briefing Thursday. "The world is understandably worried about the...

