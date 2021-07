Like pretty much everyone else in England, Prince William has a soft spot for the soccer (aka football) team. In 2005, Geoff Thompson, who served as the chairman of the FA, announced that he would be appointing Prince William as the President-Designate of The Football Association, via Royal. William fully assumed the title by May 2006, taking the post from his uncle. "Everyone at The FA is delighted that Prince William has agreed to be our next President. In 2000 we asked The Duke of York to take on the role for five years, and he has done a terrific job, particularly behind the scenes, for which we are enormously grateful," Thompson said before applauding William for his enthusiasm over the sport.