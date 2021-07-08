Which Patriot is most likely in store for famed Year 2 Jump?

Cam Newton is still the Patriots' starting quarterback when healthy, according to coach Bill Belichick. But full health has been hard to come by for the former Panthers standout since he arrived in New England. Newton started all but one game in 2020 but battled arm and abdomen issues, then briefly missed practice this offseason due to a hand injury. Things were even worse before coming to the Pats, though. Newton revealed Friday in a YouTube video, featuring comments from the start of last season, that he played through shoulder injuries for at least three years in Carolina, often taking the field "like a wounded dog."