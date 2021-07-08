Which Patriot is most likely in store for famed Year 2 Jump?
The New England Patriots had a solid rookie class from a year ago, but which of those players will take a big jump into their second year? Read more at WEEI.com.www.audacy.com
The New England Patriots had a solid rookie class from a year ago, but which of those players will take a big jump into their second year? Read more at WEEI.com.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.https://www.audacy.com/weei
Comments / 0