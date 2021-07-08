Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Boomer & Gio's Moment of the Day 7/8/21: Root Canal Flip-Flop

By Boomer Gio
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 14 days ago

Watch out for that cavernus sinus thrombosis - it could be life-threatening, but ask your doctor if once a day Boomer & Gio’s Moment of the Day could be right for you!

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
701
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flip Flop#Root Canal#Seattle#Boomer Gio#Moment Of The Day#Yankees#The Supreme Court#Giowfan#Alsboringtweets#Jerryrecco#Wfanmornings#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Germán's day: root canal to relief outing

Domingo Germán’s late-morning rush for a root canal prompted the Yankees to scramble their pitching blueprint on Wednesday, tabbing Nick Nelson as a starter and scrapping most of the envisioned relief lanes. Yet by the fifth inning, the plan was somehow right back on track. About 12 hours after undergoing...
MLBblackchronicle.com

Rookie Jarren Duran hits first career homer as Red Sox explode for eight-run first inning

The Boston Red Sox greeted the Toronto Blue Jays with an offensive onslaught to start the game and it was over before it really even got going. It was 8-0 after the first inning and 11-0 through two innings. Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling allowed six runs while managing to record just one out. The final score ended up being 13-4, but all we really needed to know happened early.
MLBtheScore

Red Sox hit 5 homers to beat Blue Jays in Buffalo finale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — For the city of Buffalo, it was fun while it lasted. After not hosting a Major League Baseball game since its days as a Federal League outpost in 1915, Buffalo made the most of its opportunity, hosting the Toronto Blue Jays over two seasons because of coronavirus concerns.
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBABC6.com

Sox hit 5 homers; defeat Blue Jays 7-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — For the city of Buffalo, it was fun while it lasted. After not hosting a Major League Baseball game since its days as a Federal League outpost in 1915, Buffalo made the most of its opportunity, hosting the Toronto Blue Jays over two seasons because of coronavirus concerns.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: The American League Manager of the Year is AJ Hinch

The Detroit Tigers have won six in a row and continue to outperform advanced analytics. How much can be contributed to AJ Hinch and his staff?. Baseball data has become more refined as the years go on. It isn’t just batting averages or wins for a pitcher, there is wRC+, FIP, WAR, the list goes on and on. For any baseball fan or any Detroit Tigers fan, depending on how you watch the game, they could mean something or nothing at all.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Boston Red Sox Season Preview: July 22 to July 25

The Yankees are riding high as they head into Fenway Park this weekend. With 9 wins in the team’s last 12 games, things are looking up for the Bombers. Winning the division is still a longshot, though a great weekend in Boston could significantly close the gap. A four game sweep, as difficult as that would be to achieve, would bring the Yankees within 3 games of the Red Sox. Hey, we can dream.

Comments / 0

Community Policy