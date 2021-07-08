Boomer & Gio's Moment of the Day 7/8/21: Root Canal Flip-Flop

The Detroit Tigers have won six in a row and continue to outperform advanced analytics. How much can be contributed to AJ Hinch and his staff?. Baseball data has become more refined as the years go on. It isn’t just batting averages or wins for a pitcher, there is wRC+, FIP, WAR, the list goes on and on. For any baseball fan or any Detroit Tigers fan, depending on how you watch the game, they could mean something or nothing at all.