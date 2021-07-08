Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Travis Kelce's high school highlights are predictably insane

By Cam Ellis
Posted by 
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 14 days ago

Footage of Travis Kelce’s high school football tape showed up on the internet recently, and it’s a doozy. It’s also worth a watch, and only a minute long.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
556
Followers
854
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
FanSided

AFC West positional rankings: Travis Kelce leads pack at tight end

In this latest edition of our AFC West positional rankings, it’s time to take a look at the tight end position. It is possible that two of the top 5 tight ends in the NFL play in the AFC West. In addition to the All-Pro players who have been in...
NFLfoxbangor.com

Patrick Mahomes Shotguns Beer In 2 Seconds, Beats Travis Kelce In Chug-Off?!

If you needed further proof Patrick Mahomes is great at EVERYTHING … here’s the NFL star shotgunning a beer so quickly, it appeared he beat Travis Kelce in a chug-off!!. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted the footage Thursday … and it’s impressive as hell — considering the 25-year-old put down the cold one in under 3 seconds!!!
NFLFanSided

Travis Kelce’s mom sets the record straight on how to pronounce last name

As it turns out, it looks like Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was trolling everyone by saying we were mispronouncing his last name. Kansas City Chiefs fans were losing their minds as a whole on Wednesday when superstar tight end Travis Kelce revealed people have been mispronouncing his last name for years, saying it’s ‘Kelss’ and not ‘Kel-Cee.’
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Travis Kelce’s Mom Reveals True Last Name Pronunciation

Travis Kelce shocked the NFL world on Wednesday, with a surprising piece of personal information: we had been pronouncing his last name incorrectly this whole time. Or, at least, that’s what he wanted us to think. During a guest spot on Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Kelce said...
NFLchatsports.com

In NFL insiders poll, George Kittle once again ranked above Travis Kelce

During the last couple of weeks, we’ve been covering ESPN’s rankings of the top 10 NFL players at every position. These rankings have been based on votes given by a group of 50 league executives, coaches and players. On Thursday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler published the last of them — this...
NFLkshb.com

Internet reacts to apparent mispronunciation of Travis Kelce's name

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — So the "E" is silent, huh? That's what Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said about the pronunciation of his last name. In a Nov. 2020 interview with Barstool podcast, “Bussin’ with the Boys," Kelce said his surname is pronounced “Kels” as opposed to “Kel-see.”. A...
Arrowhead Pride

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are having a very good time in Lake Tahoe

This weekend, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are once again participating in the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. They took care of football-related interviews earlier in the weekend. Since then, it’s been all about having fun — like the time...
NFLFanSided

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs fans react on Twitter to Travis Kelce saying his name has been mispronounced

We’ve all been using the wrong Travis Kelce pronunciation, and both Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs fans cannot believe it. We all owe Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce a massive, massive apology. No one would have guessed it, but everyone has been mispronouncing his name for years. This week, Kelce revealed that the his name is actually pronounced ‘Kelss’ and not ‘Kel-see.’ Who knew?
NFLRealGM

Travis Kelce Chasing Title Following Super Bowl 'Shellacking'

Travis Kelce hasn't forgotten what it felt like to be soundly beaten by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. "That was pretty embarrassing man, taking that last loss down there in Tampa, man," Kelce said. "If you're not motivated after taking a shellacking like that, I don't know what's wrong with you. I want to go win one more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place and that's everybody in that building, man.
NFLchatsports.com

Travis Kelce shares kind words for rival Darren Waller

If there’s one thing we have seen over the years, it’s that athletes are significantly more respectful to their in-division counterparts than fans are. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s latest remarks on Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller are a prime example of that. Just a dominant...
NFLfox4kc.com

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce explains why he decided to get vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce is partnering with Walgreens to spread the word about COVID-19 vaccinations. In a video shared on social media, the Chiefs tight end explains that he decided to get vaccinated to get back to what matters most. “We’ve been playing defense against COVID-19, but now,...
NFLYardbarker

Travis Kelce on KC's Undefeated Aspirations: 'I Do Think It's Possible'

Ever since Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes mentioned that his main goal for the 2021 NFL season was to win every single game over the course of the year, talk of going undefeated has followed the Chiefs at every turn. It's been discussed in press conferences, on talk shows, on Twitter and just about anywhere sports takes can be exchanged.

Comments / 0

Community Policy