Travis Kelce's high school highlights are predictably insane

Travis Kelce hasn't forgotten what it felt like to be soundly beaten by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. "That was pretty embarrassing man, taking that last loss down there in Tampa, man," Kelce said. "If you're not motivated after taking a shellacking like that, I don't know what's wrong with you. I want to go win one more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place and that's everybody in that building, man.