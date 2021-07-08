Cancel
Harris announces $25 million expansion of voting campaign

By Jonathan Custodio and Brittany Gibson
POLITICO
POLITICO
Updated: 07/08/2021 07:13 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday announced a $25 million expansion of the Democratic National Committee’s “I Will Vote” campaign, a move intended to increase voter registration, turnout and protections.

“With this $25 million, the Democrats are investing in the tools and technology to register voters, to educate voters, to turn out voters, to protect voters,” Harris said at Howard University in Washington. “People say, ‘What’s the strategy?’ Well, I just outlined it.”

“Regardless of who you are, where you live, what party you belong to, your vote matters. Your vote is your power,” she added.

The announcement comes a week after the Supreme Court upheld restrictive voting laws in Arizona, and after 17 states have enacted dozens of new laws this year that restrict voting access, according to the most recent tally. Nearly 400 restrictive bills across 48 states have also been introduced.

The investment is a way to “fight back” against those restrictive laws, Harris said on Thursday.

“It is never too early to defend your rights,” she said.

The event opened with remarks from Jaime Harrison, chair of the DNC, who criticized last week’s Supreme Court ruling.

“My friends, we all know this is nothing new,” he said. “It is the ghost of Jim Crow.”

Harris was then introduced by the president of the Howard University Student Association, Kylie Burke, who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and received a congressional fellowship from the university that placed her in Harris’ Senate office during her sophomore year.

“She was then, and continues to be, a shining example of excellence in leadership,” Burke said.

“Howard teaches you a thing or two about grit,” she added. “It teaches you to remain focused. It teaches you to be persistent, regardless of the inevitable obstacles that will come in your way. As you can imagine, all of this comes in handy when you’re pioneering a path forward for women at the highest level of American politics.”

Harris’ announcement was followed by a meeting with eight civil rights organization leaders at the White House, where they talked about voting rights, police brutality and gun violence with President Joe Biden, the vice president and several White House advisers.

Outside the West Wing afterward, several leaders said that the meeting was positive and that Biden made it clear he understood how important voting rights issues were to the group.

Sherrilyn Ifill, of the NAACP, also said that the cohort of civil rights leaders felt it was important to act now.

“What we emphasized to the president is that our backs are against the wall,” Ifill told reporters. “This is the moment. There is no more time. We must have legislation. We must have the president use his voice, use his influence, use his power and use what he clearly understands about this moment.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton, of the National Action Network, also said that the group told the president there would be a summer of grassroots action to push for change and legislative movement on these issues. While he said he felt that Biden understood the importance of what was discussed at the almost two-hour-long meeting, progress would take more than “high-brow meetings in the Beltway or in Ivory towers.”

“This will be a summer of activism, a summer of getting back into the streets, a summer of saying to the Senate and the Congress: You may be going home, but it’s going to be warmer politically than you think on the ground,” Sharpton said. “And we want that to be made clear.”

