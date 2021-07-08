Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tigers in unfamiliar territory

By Alex Dodd
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vf56G_0arGRk9b00

Clemson has not been in this position in a long time.

Over the last seven seasons the Tigers have relied on a premier running back to anchor their offense.

But after Travis Etienne graduated and was selected by the Jaguars with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft Clemson needs to fill a massive hole.

The Tigers aim to compete for another national championship this season without the bulk of its offensive production from one year ago in the absence of Trevor Lawrence, Etienne, Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell.

Since 2014 two players have led Clemson in rushing, Etienne and Wayne Gallman. The last time a different Tiger led that category Rod McDowell toted the rock and freshmen Phil Mafah and Will Shipley were in elementary school.

Now a slew of talented young running backs have an opportunity to seize the spot vacated by Etienne, the ACC’s all-time leading rusher.

Kobe Pace emerged as perhaps the top candidate at running back after spring practice. The sophomore recorded 18 carries for 75 yards and five receptions for 26 yards and a receiving touchdown in nine games last season. In the spring game Pace ran for 69 yards on six carries and showed promise.

Shipley enters with plenty of acclaim as a five-star and the No. 2 running back in the country out of the 2021 class after a stellar high school career at Weddington High School in Matthews, N.C.

Mafah showed his potential in the spring game with six carries for 38 yards and a four yard touchdown in the Orange and White game. The freshman brings raw power to the running back room.

Etienne’s shoes will be difficult to fill but there is plenty of young talent ready to make an impact at running back for Clemson.

Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0arGRk9b00

Comments / 0

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

789
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Wayne Gallman
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2021 Nfl Draft#American Football#Tigers#Acc#Weddington High School#Orange#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
inForney.com

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 18, sophomore ILB Luke Reimer

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
Clemson, SCclemsonsportstalk.com

Clemson Football...Who is...The "GOAT"?

Clemson is a national power with a long, storied history. Their football pedigree is packed with some of the biggest names college football has ever seen. These players have littered All-American teams, and won championships. Of all the Clemson greats, who is the greatest? Is it Tajh Boyd, the ACC's all-time leader in touchdowns scored?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Barry Sanders News

Barry Sanders is arguably the biggest legend in the history of Oklahoma State outside of perhaps the late T. Boone Pickens. But it’s only this coming year that he’ll be joining the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy reported on Thursday that Sanders will be the...
College Sports247Sports

Dabo Swinney: Georgia 'a good opportunity' for Derion Kendrick

Coach Kirby Smart and Georgia raked in some great talent via the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, including Clemson transfer cornerback Derion Kendrick. Clemson dismissed Kendrick in February — so it wasn't a surprise that he was headed elsewhere — but it was interesting to see that he landed with another College Football Playoff contender that could face the Tigers in the postseason. And of course, Georgia and Clemson open the season against each other on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.
NFLUSA Today

Could Sooners running back Eric Gray be a second round pick in the NFL Draft?

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners have found a way to thrive in the transfer portal during his tenure in Norman. The quarterback trio of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts certainly takes the cake as the best transfers in Riley’s time with the Sooners. At the same time, they’ve found talented players at other positions. Rhamondre Stevenson was a junior college transfer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Flying Tigers split with Cardinals

LAKELAND — The Lakeland Flying Tigers salvaged a doubleheader split with the Palm Beach Cardinals with a 6-3 win Friday night in the second game on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Lakeland jumped on Palm Beach starter Gianluca Dalatri, forcing him out of the game after only 1 1/3...
College Sportschatsports.com

Tigers staying busy in the offseason

College baseball doesn’t slow down in the summer with players across the country electing to live in host homes or go back to their home towns to stay fresh in the offseason. Clemson has 20 players in summer league competition spread across five leagues and 15 different teams. The most...
MLBPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Former Tiger pitcher gets MLB call

A former Clemson pitcher received a call on Day 3 of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. Carter Raffield was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 420th pick in the 14th round of the draft. Raffield told The (...)

Comments / 0

Community Policy