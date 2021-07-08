Protect your pets from the heat

No need for pricey, chemical-laden sprays. These homemade bug repellants provide all-natural barriers will protect your home inside and out!. Banish mosquitoes with lavender. You love spending more time outside in the long summer evenings, but hate the mosquitoes that crash your party as the sunlight fades. To the rescue: lavender. “Not only do mosquitoes hate the scent of lavender, its floral aroma also masks your own body odor, making bugs ‘blind’ to you,” says entomologist Mike Duncan of Truly Nolen Pest Control. To whip up a bug-banishing spritz, just fill a spray bottle with either witch hazel or distilled water, add 10 to 20 drops of lavender essential oil and spray on clothes, around the deck or on outdoor furniture.
Comments / 0