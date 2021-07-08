Check out the twisted new trailer for FX’s spin-off anthology series ‘American Horror Stories’

Sometimes deadpan comedy isn’t given quite enough respect, especially since being able to deliver a funny line and show little to no real emotion has to be kind of tough. There are plenty of comedians that can do this, but the delivery is the key and the manner in which it’s delivered tends to make all the difference when it comes to who’s the best and who is just funny but not overwhelmingly so. Some comedians that can deliver deadpan comedy are good since they can roll with just about anything that comes their way, be it a heckler, an over-excited audience member, or an unforeseen incident during their set. But Tig Notaro has made a reputation on being funny and being able to deadpan with the best of them, which makes her animate HBO special appealing to think about since trying not to laugh at some of the things she says is kind of tough. There are some people that don’t get deadpan humor since they figure that the comedian should be able to showcase a bit more of their personality.