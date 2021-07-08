Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Check out the twisted new trailer for FX’s spin-off anthology series ‘American Horror Stories’

ktbb.com
 14 days ago

FX opened the lid Thursday on the twisted world of its upcoming spin-off series, American Horror Stories. Based on Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's star-studded, Emmy-winning series American Horror Story, the new series will showcase a new creepy story every week, as opposed to the flagship show's seasonal shifting setting.

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Brad Falchuk
Person
James Cromwell
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Rande Gerber
Person
Paris Jackson
Person
Jessica Lange
Person
Billie Lourd
Person
Merrin Dungey
Person
Kathy Bates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthology Series#American Horror Story#American Horror Stories#Limited Series#Fx#Hulu#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: No Man Of God Trailer Teases A New Spin On The Ted Bundy Story

As strange as it sounds, the Ted Bundy business has been booming recently. Since the beginning of 2019 alone, we’ve seen Zac Efron give a career-best performance as the infamous serial killer in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and there’s another two spins on the Bundy story coming this year through American Boogeyman and No Man of God.
Public HealthComicBook

American Horror Story Season 10 Stops Production After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Production on American Horror Story's 10th season, subtitled "Double Feature," has been temporarily halted according to Variety. The trade reports that "a positive COVID-19 case and potential exposure to the illness" has forced the hit FX series to press pause, reporting that "an actor on the show" was the one to contract COVID-19, which actor was not reported. Filming on the show began back in December and the outlet reports things may be shut down through the end of the week. Several other shows have been forced to halt filming in recent days with HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and Netflix's Bridgerton both pausing.
Los Angeles, CASFGate

FX To Open 'American Horror Stories' Pop-Up Bakery (TV News Roundup)

FX announced that the “Night Bites Bakery” sensory experience will pop up in New York and Los Angeles this summer to celebrate the premieres of the new anthology series “American Horror Stories” and the 10th installment of “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”. The immersive shop will open its doors for...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer For New Animated Comedy Series “Drawn”

Sometimes deadpan comedy isn’t given quite enough respect, especially since being able to deliver a funny line and show little to no real emotion has to be kind of tough. There are plenty of comedians that can do this, but the delivery is the key and the manner in which it’s delivered tends to make all the difference when it comes to who’s the best and who is just funny but not overwhelmingly so. Some comedians that can deliver deadpan comedy are good since they can roll with just about anything that comes their way, be it a heckler, an over-excited audience member, or an unforeseen incident during their set. But Tig Notaro has made a reputation on being funny and being able to deadpan with the best of them, which makes her animate HBO special appealing to think about since trying not to laugh at some of the things she says is kind of tough. There are some people that don’t get deadpan humor since they figure that the comedian should be able to showcase a bit more of their personality.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories E03 "Drive In" Previews A Movie to Die For

So what happens when you take a forbidden film and screen it for lots of people to see? Well, you're about to find out in this week's Eduardo Sánchez-directed and Manny Coto-written third chapter of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff American Horror Stories (check out our review of the two-episode season opener here). With the new episode set to 'scream" on Hulu this Thursday, viewers learned earlier this week that this round stars Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, John Carroll Lynch as Larry Bitterman (sweet!), Leonardo Cecchi as Milo, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Ben J. Pierce as Dee, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore (???), Adrienne Barbeau as Verna (!!!), Brandon Papo as Tillis, and Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth. And now? How about a small taste of what's in store when you pull up to the "Drive-In"?
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Watch American Horror Stories Episode 3 tonight: July 22, 2021

The first two episodes of the American Horror Story spinoff series American Horror Stories debuted its first two episodes last week through FX on Hulu. Are you wondering when and how you can watch the third episode this week? Keep reading for all the details you’ll need to watch the newest episode as soon as it becomes available.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story: Double Feature Scenes Included in FX Teaser

In the same week that it was confirmed its first episode would be titled "Cape Fear" and on the same day that the trailer for FX on Hulu's spinoff American Horror Stories went public, FX is offering a preview of what AHS fans can expect from American Horror Story: Double Feature. In an overview trailer for the new and returning shows heading to FX Networks, viewers were treated to some quick looks of Sarah Paulson (with colored hair and in bad shape); Leslie Grossman very concerned; Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, and Finn Wittrock looking menacing; Lily Rabe in the middle of very difficult childbirth; and Wittrock finding something a bit confusing.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

American Horror Story: Director Says New Season Will Be SHOCKING

Ryan Murphy is one of the most popular television station directors and producers of the last decade. From Glee, through Pose and in recent years Ratched and The Politician, everything that bears your hallmark becomes a success including American Horror Story. Murphy currently has a contract with Netflix, but this...
Public Healthmxdwn.com

‘American Horror Story’ Shuts Down Filming Due To Positive COVID Test

The season ten production of FX’s American Horror Story has been temporarily shut down due to a positive COVID-19 test and potential exposure to the illness, according to Variety. Production of the series was previously halted in late 2020 due to the pandemic and began filming season ten in December with no other shutdowns.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories E03 Cast Revealed: Lynch, Barbeau & More

Directed by Eduardo Sánchez and written by Manny Coto, the third chapter of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff American Horror Stories (check out our review of the two-episode season opener here) finds that when someone tells you a forbidden film is forbidden for a reason? You should probably listen, and now we're learning who will be joining "Drive In" to serve as cautionary tales to remind viewers that horror has a whole slew of important life lessons to teach if you pay attention (even as you're covering your face in fear)- and what happens when you don't.
TV SeriesPosted by
Glamour

The American Horror Story Spin-Off Premiere Is a Terrifying Homage to Murder House

The highly anticipated American Horror Story spin-off, aptly titled American Horror Stories, is here, and fans of the original will be pleased. This new series is anthology, like its predecessor, but it changes narratives episode to episode instead of season to season. And for episode one (and two; it’s a two-parter), American Horror Stories decided to pay tribute to Murder House, a.k.a. the first season of American Horror Story.
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

A Classic Horror Story's Twist Ending Is Creepier Than You Think

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Netflix's new Italian horror movie A Classic Horror Story boasts exactly that: a classic horror trope of strangers being stranded in the middle of nowhere with serial murderers lurking around. But by the end, viewers realize it's a bait and switch for something far more sinister, and it may remind you of American Horror Story and 1BR.
TV & Videosktbb.com

Obamas developing ‘Blackout’ for Netflix; limited series on female Baseball Hall-of-Famer in the works; & more

Michelle and Barack Obama are teaming up with Netflix's Fatherhood producers for a new film and TV event called Blackout. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blackout is "being adapted from six different love stories, each penned by a different writer." This means the project is being developed concurrently as a TV series and film adaptation and some of the six stories could wind up in the film, while others are in the TV show. Blackout centers on twelve teens perspective during a New York city power outage during the summer. A premiere date for the project has yet to be announced.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ Trailer: Rosa Salazar & Catherine Keener Star In Netflix’s Wild Horror Series

Netflix is clearly unafraid to try new things. And if you’re looking for a Netflix series that doesn’t follow the typical series rules and pushes the boundaries a little more than your average “Outer Banks” or “Sex/Life,” then perhaps “Brand New Cherry Flavor” is what you’re looking for? I mean, where else are you going to get a series that combines zombies, supernatural kittens, and a tattoo artist with a fondness for curses?
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories E03 Scene: Someone's Not A "Rabbit Rabbit" Fan

Earlier, we treated you to the promo teaser for this week's Eduardo Sánchez-directed and Manny Coto-written third chapter of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff American Horror Stories (check out our review of the two-episode season opener here). Now, we've got a sneak preview that sets the tone for what's to come as we learn firsthand that when something is marked as a "forbidden film" that it's probably best that it remains forbidden. The cast for this week's episode "Drive In" includes Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, John Carroll Lynch as Larry Bitterman (sweet!), Leonardo Cecchi as Milo, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Ben J. Pierce as Dee, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore (???), Adrienne Barbeau as Verna (!!!), Brandon Papo as Tillis, and Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth. Though with all due and loving respect for the others, that line-up had me at Lynch and Barbeau.

Comments / 0

Community Policy