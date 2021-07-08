Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Billionaire Blastoff: Rich riding own rockets into space

By Associated Press
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two billionaires are putting everything on the line to ride their own rockets into space. It’s intended to be a flashy confidence boost for customers seeking their own short joyrides. The lucrative, high-stakes chase for space tourists will unfold on the fringes of space, beginning...

