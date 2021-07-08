Rallyday Partners Invests in Power Technologies

Innovative CDP Platform Wins SIIA CODiE Award; Company Named Best for Career Growth by Comparably. Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Amperity to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Cloud category. In addition to this prestigious recognition, the company also announced that its high-performance, multi-patented CDP technology was named the Best Customer Data Platform of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. Comparably has also named Amperity as one of the “Best Companies for Career Growth” in their Small and Mid-Size Companies category.