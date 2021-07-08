Cancel
Cannes Review: H6 Captures a Captivating Clash Between Compassion and Capitalism

By Jared Mobarak
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome hospitals are better suited for your needs than others no matter where you reside. Maybe you’re lucky and the best is local in case of emergency. Maybe you need to take the night train just to reach it for the opportunity to find a bed days later. And depending on insurance, you’re always forced to weigh options with family before even beginning to think about attempting the services they offer. To therefore set a camera inside one of the busiest medical establishments within a metropolitan city is to witness a cross-section of its population in crisis. Patients, doctors, nurses, aides, even hairdressers separated by cultural, economic, and social lines are united in a fight to find their way through whatever tragic turmoil brought them together.

WorldScreendaily

‘Let It Be Morning’: Cannes Review

An Israeli Arab visiting his hometown finds himself under military seige. Dir. Eran Kolirin. Israel/France. 2021. 101mins. The situation of Israel’s Arab population is treated with poised satirical acidity in Let It Be Morning, a film mixing social comedy with a touch of absurdism that, though rooted in real-world conflict, has distinct echoes of Buñuel’s The Exterminating Angel. This story of a community suddenly under siege is adapted from a book by Palestinian novelist Sayed Kashua, and written and directed by Israeli film-maker Eran Kolirin. Internationally successful with The Band’s Visit (2007), Kolirin – following up 2016’s Beyond the Mountains and Hills – brings a sharply intelligent deadpan feel to this ensemble comedy-drama, premiering in Un Certain Regard. An involving but emotionally muted dramatic approach should add export appeal to an off-beat take on Middle East tensions.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Between Two Worlds’: Juliette Binoche’s Beautiful Performance Grounds Emmanuel Carrère’s Working-Class Drama [Cannes Review]

The impish, mischievous air of Juliette Binoche is one of the qualities which mark her as one of the most vivid and interesting actresses working today. The star has mastered the art of deploying a sort of disarming silliness whenever things get too serious, with flashes of humor that only make whatever character she is playing seem that much more alive and real. This talent was recently put to most satisfying use in Claire Denis’ “Let The Sunshine In,” where she allowed audiences to both feel for her desperate character and laugh at her sometimes slightly delusional ideas. This quality was also central to Safy Nebbou’s “Who You Think I Am,” although in a more subdued and naturalistic form — but that film also flipped this joie de vivre on its head to show its damaging and dangerous potential. Emmanuel Carrère’s “Between Two Worlds,” premiering at this year’s Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes, takes it further still.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Deception’: Cannes Review

Arnaud Desplechin’s French-language adaptation of Philip Roth’s 1990 novel is ’accomplished French filmmaking the way arthouse denizens like it’. Talky as can be yet unfailingly cinematic, and shot entirely during lockdown, Arnaud Desplechin’s French-language adaptation of Philip Roth’s snatches-of-conversation 1990 novel ‘Deception’ touches and entertains. It also preemptively mocks and diffuses any brewing accusations of sexism or misogyny — terms that seem unavoidable of late where Roth is concerned — by providing an intimate framework for several of France’s most interesting actresses to shine. This zig-zagging emotionally perceptive tale of an American writer abroad and the women he has bedded — or perhaps merely written about having bedded — is accomplished French filmmaking the way arthouse denizens like it.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Val Review – Cannes 2021

Judging by the roles which made him one of America’s most famous movie stars, you’d be forgiven for not knowing Val Kilmer was also the youngest actor ever accepted into prestige New York drama school Juilliard. A budding playwright and Shakespearean actor when young, Kilmer’s loftier ideas about the world never quite became clear in the generally schlocky parts he became famous for. He knows this.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Lingui, The Sacred Bonds’

The dilemma of a poor 15-year-old girl seeking an abortion in an Islamic African country where the practice is both taboo and illegal is dramatized with understated compassion in Lingui, The Sacred Bonds. Veteran Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun lays out the tale in a steady manner that maintains an appealing...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Compartment No. 6 is Richly Realized, Ultimately Uninvolving Finnish Drama

There are few things more aggravating than critics lazily comparing an emerging filmmaker to one of the best-known directors from their country, a shorthand to mask ignorance of cinema from a specific region. For Juho Kuosmanen that means facing various comparisons to Aki Kaurismäki, the best-known Finnish director on the world stage. When announcing that his sophomore feature Compartment No. 6 would be making its bow in the Cannes competition, the festival’s President Thierry Fremaux even reached for the same point of reference.
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Petrov’s Flu Delivers a Bewildering Fever Dream

Petrov’s Flu opens on a stuffy commute—a Moscow bus in the early years of post-Soviet Russia. The eponymous protagonist is already bent over a handrail, stricken with his affliction. The mood is fevered, almost circus-like, the lighting like pea soup. In a moment of madness, Petrov (played by Semyon Serzin) is dragged from the bus by militiamen in Mexican wrestling masks. Hard rock plays. He takes a gun and joins their firing squad, mowing down some nameless humans. The mind briefly wanders to Brazil, and somehow Songs from the Second Floor.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Bergman Island’

Breathing in the air that the master breathed, staying in his home and becoming saturated with all manner of first-hand Bergman-iana has in no way qualified Bergman Island writer-director Mia Hansen-Love to be mentioned in the same breath as the late Swedish master Ingmar Bergman, much less make a film about his aura and legacy. Lazy, unimaginative and incapable of expressing admiration for Bergman in any meaningful way, this story of a couple who make a pilgrimage to Faro Island to soak in the man’s influence, is a very poor excuse for an homage except as a travelogue. When Woody Allen did it, it was both sincere and very funny.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Chiara’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

In his Calabrian series that began with Mediterranea, about the North African refugee influx, and shifted to a Romani community in A Ciambra, writer-director Jonas Carpignano brought unvarnished naturalism to vivid snapshots of a place where poverty, racism and crime to a large extent shape the social fabric. He completes the trilogy with A Chiara, for the first time focusing on a young female protagonist and delivering what’s arguably his most accomplished and affecting film to date. A too-protracted final act notwithstanding, this chronicle of a keen-eyed teen’s loss of innocence builds to a shattering climax.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cannes Review: ‘Blue Bayou’

Artless, unconversant with nuance or subtlety and fond of hitting every nail right on the head, Blue Bayou nonetheless gets to the nitty-gritty and some of the most vexing emotional issues surrounding immigration. As contrived and ham-fisted as it may be much of the time, this Universal/Focus Features Un Certain Regard entry triggered one of strongest audience reactions seen this year in Cannes, so there could be some hungry young viewers out there waiting for just such topically-themed and just-different-enough melodrama.
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: The French Dispatch is a Pleasurable Giddy Rush of Wes Anderson Delights

Scope around certain movie sites or Film Twitter and you may find reference to a slated upcoming DC comics adaptation title Justice League Dark—Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman have been attached, so it’s probably not too embarrassing. The French Dispatch, in a similar naming fashion, could really be title Wes Anderson Dark, or even Wes Anderson After Dark. The film is primarily presented in black-and-white academy ratio; in the occasional color sequences its palette is still a grim, swirling miasma of moonlit tones. And the themes and subject matter couldn’t be accused of indulging anyone’s inner child, wonderful as the likes of Rushmore and Fantastic Mr. Fox remain. Isle of Dogs, flawed and sometimes misguided as it was, provided hints Anderson was growing tired of his patented, semi-cutesy aesthetic fussiness. The French Dispatch pleases as a larger fulfillment of this promise.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Anais In Love’: Cannes Review

Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s elegant French romance makes its debut in Critics Week. Dir/Scr: Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. France. 2020. 98 mins. As light and airy as a summer breeze, Anais In Love (Les Amours d’Anais) captures a portrait of a young woman impulsively navigating the unpredictable twists of life and love. Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s elegant debut feature is pitched between the worlds of Eric Rohmer and Greta Gerwig or Agnes Jaoui. A polished, slightly old-fashioned exploration of romance, desire and the longings of an inconstant heart, it should appeal to Francophone markets and sophisticated Francophile audiences.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Drive My Car’: Cannes Review

Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi effectively adapts a short story by Haruki Murakami. Still grieving over his wife’s death, an actor and theatre director agrees to direct a multi-lingual production of ’Uncle Vanya’ to be staged in Hiroshima in Drive My Car. Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Asoka 1 & 2, Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy) takes his inspiration from a Haruki Murakami short story to make a long movie with several intriguing twists and turns in the road. This Cannes Competition title is not for all tastes, but attractive leads and mysterious interlocking narrative layers accompanied by a very pleasant score help make it seem shorter than its three-hour running time.
WorldScreendaily

‘House Arrest’: Cannes Review

Aleksey German Jr arrives at Cannes with the story of a University professor confined to campus. David (Merab Ninidze), a university professor in a provincial Russian campus which has clearly seen better days, launches a one-man social media campaign designed to reveal the corruption of the local mayor. His actions backfire however, and he finds himself placed under house arrest and served with trumped up embezzlement charges (the same charges, coincidentally, which were made against Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who spent 18 months under house arrest). Aleksey German Jr’s latest film, a Kafkaesque single-location satire about the considerable cost of doing the right thing, lacks some of the dense complexity of his earlier work. But in David, the film has a charismatic and textured central character who widens the scope of a picture which rarely strays beyond the confines of a cluttered, claustrophobic apartment.
WorldScreendaily

‘Three Floors’: Cannes Review

Nanni Moretti returns to Cannes with an adaptation of an Israeli novel transposed to an affluent Rome suburb. It’s easy to grasp the cinematic potential of Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo’s 2015 trio of interlinked novellas, translated into English as Three Floors Up, centred around three families who live on different floors of the same Tel Aviv condominium. It’s full of unreliable narrators, games of truth and lies, and contains a critique of coercive forces in Israeli society and religion. How strange, then, that Italian director Nanni Moretti should decide, in transposing the material to a suburb of his own city, Rome, to turn it into a straight-up middle-class melodrama.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Flag Day Review – Cannes 2021

Celebrated actor but unproven director Sean Penn has of late been bruised by appearances at Cannes, where his work behind the camera has been harshly critiqued, even mocked. Unfortunately, it appears Flag Day offers no respite, with French audiences largely unimpressed by his attempt at a New Hollywood-style crime caper. Though that doesn’t mean there aren’t some aspects of Flag Day worth remarking on – or even that it’s a bad movie, per se.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jane By Charlotte’: Cannes Review

Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg explore their relationship in this modest, tender documentary. Dir. Charlotte Gainsbourg. France. 2021. 107 mins. When a celebrated actress and singer makes a film about her mother, also a celebrated actress and singer, you expect the result to be something of a mutual appreciation party. In fact, in Jane by Charlotte, Jane Birkin and daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg seem not only to revel in each other’s company, but to be a little perplexed by each other – and in Birkin’s case, perplexed by herself too. This small, engaging film doesn’t offer much in the way of introduction to Birkin for non-initiates - there’s nothing about her acting career, for example. But for the devoted audience of a star who can – for once – genuinely be called an icon, the film offers a tender and quite illuminating portrait of a mother-daughter relationship seen both within, and far away from, the public sphere of celebrity. It should have a modest but solid presence in Francophile, cinephile and musical outlets alike.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Amparo’: Cannes Review

An intense and personal debut from Colombian filmmaker Simon Mesa Soto. Dir/scr: Simón Mesa Soto. Colombia/Sweden/Germany/Qatar. 2021. 95 mins. A single mother has just two fraught days to claim back her 18 year-old son from the frontline of Colombia’s civil conflict after he is picked up and forcibly conscripted into the military. Driven by a magnetic performance from non-professional actress Sandra Melissa Torres in the eponymous central role, this is a lean picture which hones in on a co-dependent mother-son bond but, in doing so, brings into focus the toxicity of a culture permeated by power plays and corruption.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Bloody Oranges’: Cannes Review

Jean-Christophe Meurisse pushes buttons with his provocative Cannes Midnight entry. Dir: Jean-Christophe Meurisse. France. 2021. 102mins. A savage black comedy and an up-to-the-moment commentary on contemporary society, Bloody Oranges launches a broadside on political correctness. A freewheeling vignette structure weaves together the stories of, among others, a elderly couple who hope that winning a rock-and-roll dance competition will solve their financial issues; their charmless social-climbing son; a politician embroiled in a tax evasion scandal and a teenage girl who is beginning to explore her sexuality. With characters who say the unsayable and a plot which takes a sudden swerve and gleefully shows the unspeakable, this is a bracing provocation of a film.

