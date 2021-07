ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing that construction will start on a pedestrian safety improvement project on Highway 12 Monday. The DOT will be adding a pair of 10-foot shared-use paths for pedestrians to cross Highway 12 at the 3rd Street East/County Highway A intersection located east of Highway 53. Additionally, new pedestrian signals and a crosswalk will be added to the intersection. Sidewalks on the north side will be added to North Hillcrest Parkway, while a new road to the south will connect Highway 12 with Windsor Forest Drive.