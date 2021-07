Are you looking to get the pants scared off of you in Central New York? Check out the Park After Dark ghost tours all summer long in Sylvan Beach. If you're looking for summer frights, you can join the CasperCops at Sylvan Beach Amusement Park. According to Haunted History Trail, these tours begin with a brief walk through of the park while they discuss the legends of who still roams the park after death has taken them. Once the park closes to the public, it becomes an investigation.