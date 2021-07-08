Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in Nike extortion scheme

NEW YORK CITY — Michael Avenatti, the attorney who previously represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison for attempting to extort millions of dollars from athletic brand Nike.

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe handed down the sentence more than a year after a jury found Avenatti, 50, guilty of attempted extortion and honest services fraud. Prosecutors said the celebrity attorney tried to shake down Nike for as much as $25 million while representing a Los Angeles youth basketball league organizer who was upset the brand had ended its league sponsorship.

“Mr. Avenatti had become drunk on the power of his platform, or what he perceived the power of his platform to be,” Gardephe said Thursday, according to The Washington Post. “He had become someone who operated as if the laws and rules which apply to everyone else didn’t apply to him.”

Prosecutors had asked that Avenatti face a stiff penalty for his crimes, although Gardephe declined to give the attorney the maximum sentence, citing the Justice Department’s decision against charging another attorney who was considered a “key player” in the scheme, the Post reported.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group