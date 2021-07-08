Cancel
Drucker + Falk Team Members Give Back By Participating in the #KeepAmericaBeautiful Initiative

MySanAntonio
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT NEWS, Va. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Drucker + Falk (DF), one of the nation’s most prominent multifamily management companies, took “spring cleaning” to a whole different level this year. A part of their long-standing positive work culture and investment in the communities they serve, DF has always prioritized philanthropic initiatives both as a corporate organization as well as through the individual efforts of their team members nationwide each year. Their “Day of Giving,” where the company provides a paid annual volunteer day to each and every one of their employees to donate time to the organization of their choice, has been well received and taken advantage of by team members for several years. Projects in the past have been vast, including cleaning up neighborhoods and nature trails; volunteering with youth programs and local food banks; spending time at schools and healthcare facilities; and partnering with larger nonprofit organizations such as Samaritan House, The Special Olympics, Transitions Family Violence Services, and Safe Harbor.

