Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SyndicationPro Revolutionizes Crowdfunding With Launch of Disruptive Product, SponsorDocs

MySanAntonio
 14 days ago

SyndicationPro launches SponsorDocs, the best PPM to manage capital raise!. SyndicationPro, the #1 Capital Raising and Investment Management Platform, is thrilled to launch SponsorDocs, which provides premium legal documents built for raising capital online. With SponsorDocs, Real Estate Syndicators are able to eliminate the need for bulky, expensive, and complicated syndication legal documents that can traditionally take a long time to procure.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Real Estate Syndicators#Working#Esign#Syndicationpro Founded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Slingshot Launches with $23 Million for Synthetic Cell Products

Biotech company Slingshot Biosciences announced Thursday it had closed a $23 million Series A financing round led by Northpond Ventures. Participating funders who joined the investment round included ARCH Venture Partners and Anterra Capital. Slingshot said in a statement the funding will support the commercialization of the company’s synthetic cell...
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Veem Launches New Invoicing, Collections Products

Online payment solutions provider Veem on Wednesday (July 21) announced a new line of products aimed at helping small businesses pay and get paid. Veem Invoicing and Veem Collections are part of a new product line that provides end-to-end solutions for small businesses to collect and receive payments from 75 countries in both local and multiple currencies.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ELYON International, Inc. Launches ScrumOnDemand, A Global IT On-demand Hiring Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrumOnDemand, a subsidiary of ELYON International, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, WA, will go live today, offering free registration for global IT professionals seeking to join high-performing scrum teams. ScrumOnDemand's mission is simple, provide global access to IT projects to the underutilized and underrepresented. The result, empowering enterprises with purposeful projects to get matched with qualified teams to achieve flexibility and immediate access to a global talent pool.
Businessrubbernews.com

New Products: Mehler launches sustainable alternative to RFL

FULDA, Germany—Textile producer Mehler Engineered Products Group has released a sustainable alternative to established RFL (resorcinol, formaldehyde, latex) treatments. MehlerSustainAdhesive is based on the organic biopolymer Lignin and a latex component, Mehler said in a news release. Both ingredients are extracted from wood and obtain CO2 neutrally. MSA can be applied for all mechanical rubber goods and provides excellent adhesion to different kinds of rubber compounds like NR, SBR, NBR, CR or EPDM, the company said.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Effi launches product search API

Mortgage broking fintech Effi has launched a new Product Search API on its platform, according to the Australian Fintech. The solution will allow brokers to access product data on home loans provided by banks and lenders as required under the new Open Banking system. The new feature means brokers will be able to search a lending product and see key data points such as who is eligible for the product, what type of loan it is, and more.
Marketsbitcoin.com

HashMix Springs Into Action With First Product Launch

PRESS RELEASE. SINGAPORE — HashMix ($HSM), a next generation hashrate tokenization and marketplace protocol, announced today the launch of its first product after raising $3million from an impressive roster of investors this May. Leveraging a proprietary valuation and underwriting model, the Filecoin lending platform offers reliable and attractive rates for both borrowers and lenders of Filecoin’s native cryptocurrency FIL. It is the first piece to HashMix’s long-term ambition to democratize, activate and drive the crypto mining economy to the 3.0 era.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Travel insurance disruptor, battleface, launches new discovery product with customized products

COLUMBUS, OHIO – battleface Inc., the rapidly growing Insurtech known for designing innovative travel insurance products, announces the launch of their latest product Discovery Travel Insurance. The new product is the first of its kind to launch in the U.S., changing the insurance game by shifting to a modular approach that allows today’s travelers to pick and choose the benefits they need based on their specific travel plans.
Businessdallassun.com

Bandma India - Revolutionizing the packaging industry

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Bandma, one of the best packaging companies in India, has completed more than twenty-five years in the industry. With some of the most delicate modern equipment and machines, the organization offers superior packaging solutions to various industries. A company that was started by the father-son duo aimed to offer B2B solutions to the industry.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Sonic Sound Block™ Panels: The latest commercial innovation from Lamvin

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lamvin, a manufacturer of premium acoustical products, has introduced a new acoustical solution to market: Sonic Sound Block™ Panels. Noise barrier wall panels offering superior sound absorption and noise blocking performance, the Sonic Sound Block offering was created in response to today’s modern, open commercial office designs, helping to ensure privacy and mitigate the likelihood of confidential conversations from being overheard.
Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

HDI launches private medical insurance product

HDI Global Specialty SE (HDI) has entered the private medical insurance (PMI) market, extending its accident and health (A&H) presence and international PMI (IPMI). HDI's move into IPMI is part of its longer-term growth plan designed to diversify its portfolio by product, geographical scope, production, and distribution. It expects its IPMI to make a significant contribution to its A&H portfolio.
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

GIB Capital Group Launches an Equity Crowdfunding Platform Focused on Healthtech Start-ups

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / The cost of healthcare all over the world is out of the reach of the common citizen. Despite efforts by the governments of nations, the task of providing quality health care for all still remains a challenge. The coming on board of GIB Capital Group, whose goal is to provide quality health care to all, is a welcome and long-overdue development.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Marketing A Complex Product In A Disrupted Vertical

Medical billing is one of those services that doesn’t lend itself to a glossy marketing campaign. At Fellow Health Partners, a Great River New York-based medical billing firm, marketing a complex product leans on classic disciplines in an effort to add value, position a differentiated product and create a sustainable competitive advantage.
Economyfinextra.com

Fintechs: challenges and opportunities to revolutionize payments.

Fintechs aim to challenge traditional financial services thinking with the use of innovative technologies. In doing so, they can often provide a better user experience than entrenched methods. These improvements include speeding up transactions, lowering the number of rejected payments, giving greater insight into finances and creating more seamless payment processes.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Transcard Launches Smart Disburse Platform Offering Businesses, Banks, and FinTechs a Fast and Seamless Way to Pay Suppliers and Individuals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Transcard, a leading provider of payments and technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Smart Disburse platform which enables businesses, banks, and FinTechs to easily pay suppliers and individuals using any payment type or payment rail. Smart Disburse is a unique SaaS solution...
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Gambling.com Group Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling.com Group Limited (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,250,000 ordinary shares offered by the Company at a price of $8.00 per ordinary share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 787,500 ordinary shares from the Company at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Announces Reg A PPS Offering Increase That Could Result In $40 Million Investment Into M&A Campaign.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York, NY - July 22, 2021 - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced an SEC Qualification to raise the price per share (PPS) of the 20,200,000 remaining shares available under a Reg-A offering to a minimum of $0.50 and as high as $2.00. The Qualification enables iQSTEL to raise a potential $40 million and remain a Debt Free Company. iQSTEL's plans are to put the investment capital behind its ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) campaign intended to accelerate growth in conjunction with the company's business plan expanding the company's five business divisions - Telecom, EV, Fintech, IoT, Blockchain. At the same time, the funds raised will increase iQSTEL's shareholder equity value contributing to our intended Nasdaq uplisting.
Pico Rivera, CAbakingbusiness.com

Clearlake Capital to acquire BakeMark

PICO RIVERA, CALIF. — Private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group, LP has signed an agreement to acquire BakeMark USA, LLC from Pamplona Capital Management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “We are thrilled to partner with BakeMark and support the company in its next stage of accelerated growth,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy