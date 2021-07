Internet privacy is a hot topic and has been for a long time. It’s understandable, especially in the age of “the user as the product.” What’s more, regional constraints for various streaming platforms mean many would-be users want to get their hands on the content. Ivacy VPN looks to solve both of these issues. We take a look at it in this review, walking you through everything you need to know about the product and share our opinion on how it stacks up.