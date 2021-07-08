Cancel
Video Games

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast are free on the Epic Store, and I’m weirdly intrigued

By Jordan Devore
Destructoid
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast are this week’s free-to-keep PC games from the Epic Games Store, and you know what? I’m not going to skip ’em. Lately, I’ve found it all too easy to not even bother redeeming some of these freebies, which is an odd sensation — there’s “Sure, I might play this game one day, might as well,” and then there’s “Nope, it’ll never happen.” I like my ever-growing digital game hoard as much as the next person, but I have my limits on claiming stuff for the sake of it.

