Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast are free on the Epic Store, and I’m weirdly intrigued

One thing that can always be said about the Epic Games Store is that it always has something new for you to play for free. This week, you can pick up a puzzle game from the creators of Myst along with a RTS made by former developers of the Civilization franchise. Next week will be just as good too, because the WWI shooter Verdun along with the tower defense game Defense Grid: Awakening will be free for you to grab from the Epic Games Store.