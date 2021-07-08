Cancel
Miami, FL

Undefeated Las Vegan Joahnys Argilagos taking on Juan Pablo Meza in Miami on July 9

By Mike Dixon
Vegas Sports Today
Undefeated 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist and Cuban bantamweight prospect, Las Vegan Joahnys Argilagos (6-0, 3 KOs), talks about his upcoming fight at the Airport Hilton in Miami this Friday, July 9, against Juan Pablo Meza (4-1, 1 KO). This will be the first 8-round bout of Argilagos’ career. The event, titled “GOT TALENT XIII”, is promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions and will be streamed live on PPV for $4.99 at www.stellartickets.com.

Covering Las Vegas sports, gaming, and events. Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://vegassportstoday.com/
