Undefeated Las Vegan Joahnys Argilagos taking on Juan Pablo Meza in Miami on July 9
Undefeated 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist and Cuban bantamweight prospect, Las Vegan Joahnys Argilagos (6-0, 3 KOs), talks about his upcoming fight at the Airport Hilton in Miami this Friday, July 9, against Juan Pablo Meza (4-1, 1 KO). This will be the first 8-round bout of Argilagos’ career. The event, titled “GOT TALENT XIII”, is promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions and will be streamed live on PPV for $4.99 at www.stellartickets.com.vegassportstoday.com
