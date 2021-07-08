James Harden reportedly detained, not arrested, by police in Paris
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden was seen on video with French police in Paris, but reports indicate he was briefly detained and was not taken into custody.www.audacy.com
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden was seen on video with French police in Paris, but reports indicate he was briefly detained and was not taken into custody.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0