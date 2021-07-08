Cancel
For Government Tech Workers, Certification Pays Off in Higher Salaries

By Lindy Kyzer
GovExec.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEducation degrees, skills, and experience all make up the secret sauce of a successful career. Particularly for government positions, there are often specific requirements for each of those things at every step of the career ladder. For government employees and contractors alike, a position comes often not just with a job description, but with certain educational or certification requirements. With the push for qualified and competent IT professionals—particularly in the wake of persistent ransomware and other cyber attacks—many agencies and organizations find they’re not just looking at skill sets, but certifications required for the position.

