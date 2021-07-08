Demi Lovato asks fans to 'Take Action' on LGBTQ issues with 'Propeller' campaign

Demi Lovato seems to be smitten with Noah Cyrus, who is Miley Cyrus’ sister. A source revealed that “They’re very close and have been hanging out.” The source continued, “They have dinner sometimes, but they’re not romantic… They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out.” Demi has referred to Noah as ‘Baby’ on social media so that’s what led fans to believe that they are dating each other. Although they are very flirtatious with each other online, neither one of them has officially confirmed this relationship. Only time will tell what is what. Who is your favorite celebrity couple? Which two celebrities do you think are super cute together?