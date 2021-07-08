Demi Lovato asks fans to 'Take Action' on LGBTQ issues with 'Propeller' campaign
Hot on the heels of Pride Month, singer and LGBTQ+ activist Demi Lovato hopes to make sure you’re still doing what you can to support the community.www.audacy.com
Hot on the heels of Pride Month, singer and LGBTQ+ activist Demi Lovato hopes to make sure you’re still doing what you can to support the community.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0