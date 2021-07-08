Cancel
Coffee County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coffee; Dale SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DALE AND EAST CENTRAL COFFEE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 215 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Brockton, or 7 miles northwest of Enterprise, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Daleville, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Level Plains, New Brockton, Hooper Stage Field, Knox Field, Gerald, Clintonville, Cairns Aaf, Dale County Lake, Marley Hill, Camp Alaflo Bsa, Woodland Grove Church, Richburg, Dean Church Road, Lowe Army Heliport, Kelly and Shell Army Field.

