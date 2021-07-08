Cancel
Phillips County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips, Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips; Valley The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Phillips County in northeastern Montana Northwestern Valley County in northeastern Montana * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 115 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Port Of Morgan, or 11 miles northwest of Whitewater, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Whitewater, Loring, Port Of Morgan and Frenchman Reservoir. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Phillips#Whitewater Loring#Frenchman
