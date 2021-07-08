Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for White by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: White A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WHITE COUNTY At 217 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Carmi, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern White County, including the following locations Phillipstown and Maunie. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmi, IL
County
White County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Douglas County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Douglas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gages indicate between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in the past 1.5 hours in Antelope Creek and upper Cherry Creek drainages. Thunderstorms continue, but the rainfall intensity has decreased, with light to moderate rainfall continuing. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly not only in southeast Douglas County, but also in and downstream on Cherry Creek in west central Douglas County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Castlewood Canyon and Franktown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT AND NORTH CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Villa Grove. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25-0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 19:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 729 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Aguila. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 80 and 89. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kane County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 23:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 02:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM MDT THURSDAY FOR CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 1144 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Kane County This includes the following streams and drainages Paria River, Hackberry Canyon, Snake Creek and Coyote Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain had fallen. Flash flooding is likely along low water crossings and area washes. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Harcuvar, Salome, Brenda and Wenden. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 314 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain over the Sears Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 01:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 131 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain over the Sears Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 314 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain over the Sears Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BEE COUNTY At 337 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beeville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beeville. This includes the following highways US Highway 181 between mile markers 590 and 596. US Highway 59 between mile markers 692 and 700. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 153 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Three Points, or 17 miles northwest of Green Valley, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Three Points. This includes the following highways Route 86 between mile markers 140 and 152. Route 286 between mile markers 33 and 45. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Carter County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARTER COUNTY At 333 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southwest of Gustave, or 39 miles northwest of Belle Fourche, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust to 73 mph was observed at the Alzada DOT weather station. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Alzada and Albion. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BEE COUNTY At 337 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beeville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beeville. This includes the following highways US Highway 181 between mile markers 590 and 596. US Highway 59 between mile markers 692 and 700. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 307 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Saguaro National Park West, or 17 miles southwest of Marana, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marana, Avra Valley, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks and San Pedro. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Costilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Costilla FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL COSTILLA COUNTY At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chama. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT AND NORTH CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Villa Grove. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25-0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Saguache County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saguache A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTY At 422 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonanza, or 13 miles southwest of Decker Burn Scar, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Saguache County. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Charlotte to 6 miles east of Jourdanton. Movement was north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet, Charlotte, Leming, Iuka, Graytown, Kyote, Coughran, Dobrowolski, Amphion, Espey, Rossville and McCoy.
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTTE...NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND PERKINS COUNTIES At 507 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of White Butte to 11 miles northwest of Fairpoint, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Lemmon around 515 PM MDT. Bison around 520 PM MDT. Opal around 545 PM MDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy