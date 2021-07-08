Cancel
Adams County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, York by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adams County in south central Pennsylvania Western York County in south central Pennsylvania Central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 316 PM EDT, the leading edge of an area of severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mont Alto to Highspire to Middletown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Hershey, Colonial Park, Weigelstown, Waynesboro, Progress, Mechanicsburg, Middletown, Camp Hill, Gettysburg, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Enola, Steelton, Lemoyne, Hummelstown and Hampton. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 213 to 253. Interstate 81 from mile markers 30 to 80. Interstate 83 from mile markers 25 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

