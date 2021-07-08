Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 04:00:00 Expires: 2021-07-27 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Avoid venturing near reef lines facing west. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 9 to 13 feet for Saipan and Tinian, and 8 to 11 feet for Guam and Rota. * WHERE...Western reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...From early Saturday morning for Saipan and Tinian and Saturday evening for Guam and Rota, through 10 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large breaking waves can knock you down and cause serious injuries. Strong rip currents can drag you out to sea * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing westerly monsoon swell will cause surf to build along west facing reefs beginning tonight. Surf is expected to reach hazardous levels at Saipan and Tinian Saturday morning, then at Guam and Rota around Saturday evening.