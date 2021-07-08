Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 445 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Veterans International Bridge, or near Downtown Brownsville, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Harlingen, San Benito, Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Palm Valley, Los Indios, Olmito, Port Of Brownsville and Southmost.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Brooks County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN KENEDY NORTHEASTERN HIDALGO...SOUTHEASTERN BROOKS AND NORTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 103 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rudolph, or 10 miles north of Raymondville, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Armstrong, Norias, Yturria, U S 77 Border Patrol Station, Rudolph and Armstrong Ranch Airport.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 04:00:00 Expires: 2021-07-27 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Avoid venturing near reef lines facing west. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 9 to 13 feet for Saipan and Tinian, and 8 to 11 feet for Guam and Rota. * WHERE...Western reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...From early Saturday morning for Saipan and Tinian and Saturday evening for Guam and Rota, through 10 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large breaking waves can knock you down and cause serious injuries. Strong rip currents can drag you out to sea * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing westerly monsoon swell will cause surf to build along west facing reefs beginning tonight. Surf is expected to reach hazardous levels at Saipan and Tinian Saturday morning, then at Guam and Rota around Saturday evening.
Carter County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARTER COUNTY At 333 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southwest of Gustave, or 39 miles northwest of Belle Fourche, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust to 73 mph was observed at the Alzada DOT weather station. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Alzada and Albion. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Charlotte to 6 miles east of Jourdanton. Movement was north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet, Charlotte, Leming, Iuka, Graytown, Kyote, Coughran, Dobrowolski, Amphion, Espey, Rossville and McCoy.
Archuleta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * Through this evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BEE COUNTY At 337 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beeville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beeville. This includes the following highways US Highway 181 between mile markers 590 and 596. US Highway 59 between mile markers 692 and 700. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 153 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Three Points, or 17 miles northwest of Green Valley, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Three Points. This includes the following highways Route 86 between mile markers 140 and 152. Route 286 between mile markers 33 and 45. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 307 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Saguaro National Park West, or 17 miles southwest of Marana, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marana, Avra Valley, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks and San Pedro. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Imperial County, CAweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 16:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Western Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 530 PM MST/530 PM PDT/. * At 430 PM MST/430 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Westmorland to near Imperial to near Calexico, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 42 and 85. CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 51. CA Route 111 between mile markers 10 and 30. Locations impacted include Brawley, Holtville, Westmorland, Gordon&#039;s Well, Algodones Dunes, Bonds Corner, Alamorio, Glamis and Wiest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

