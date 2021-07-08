Cancel
White County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for White by NWS

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: White A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WHITE COUNTY At 217 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Carmi, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern White County, including the following locations Phillipstown and Maunie. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

