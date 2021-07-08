Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster, Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster; Lebanon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 314 PM EDT, multiple severe thunderstorms were located over Lancaster county, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Lancaster, Lebanon, Ephrata, Columbia, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, New Holland, Manheim, East Petersburg, Cornwall, Akron, Myerstown, Leola, Paradise, Salunga-Landisville, Denver, Maytown and Reamstown. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 263 to 294. Interstate 78 near mile marker 8. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH