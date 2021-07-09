Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

A Tesla ‘death cross’ has appeared for the first time in more than 2 years

By Tomi Kilgore
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tesla Inc.'s stock chart has produced the first bearish "death cross" pattern in more than two years on Friday, which some market technicians could view as a warning of further losses.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Cars
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
City
Rose, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Tsla#Death Cross#Nasdaq#Apple Inc#Aapl#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Amzn#Alphabet Inc#Facebook Inc#Spx#Ev#Nio Inc#Nio#Nikola Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Businesshot96.com

Amazon-backed Rivian to delay first EV deliveries until September

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc-backed electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive will delay the deliveries of its debut vehicle by more than a month due to supply chain issues, according to a letter written by its CEO to customers. Rivian, seen as a potential Tesla Inc rival, said the timing for the first deliveries...
BusinessCNN

CEOs made 299 times more than their average workers last year

New York (CNN Business) — The difference between CEO and median employee pay grew in 2020 despite the Covid pandemic and ongoing relief efforts. The average S&P 500 company CEO made 299 times the average worker's salary last year, according to AFL-CIO's annual Executive Paywatch report. Executives received $15.5 million in total compensation on average, marking an increase of more than $260,000 per year over the past decade. At the same time, the average production and nonsupervisory worker in 2020 earned $43,512, up just $957 a year over the past decade.
StocksBloomberg

Tesla Correlation to Big Tech Breaks Down. Blame Bitcoin

Tesla Inc.’s shares have become less correlated with those of large U.S. technology companies ahead of the electric-vehicle maker’s earnings report and Bitcoin may be the reason why. The 20-day correlation between Tesla’s stock price and the Nasdaq 100 index has fallen from 0.83 on June 17 to 0.14 as...
StocksInvestorPlace

Tesla Stock ‘Death Cross’ Is an Indicator To Wait This One Out

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock chart produced the first bearish “death cross” pattern in more than two years on Friday. The last time such a sign occurred, TSLA stock fell more than 40% within 65 days. The 50-day moving average (DMA), one of the most-followed technical indicators of trends in price movement,...
Palo Alto, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Tesla delivers more than 200,000 vehicles in 2nd quarter

DETROIT — Tesla says it delivered 201,250 electric vehicles in the second quarter as it overcame a global computer chip shortage that has hit nearly every automaker. The sales figures fell a bit short of Wall Street estimates of 207,000 vehicles, according to data provider FactSet. But it was better than first-quarter sales of 185,000 and put the company on a path to double last year’s annual deliveries of just under 500,000.
Economynextbigfuture.com

Tesla Delivers 201,250 Cars for Q2 Which More Than Doubles Last Year

Tesla delivered 201,250 cars in Q2 and produced 206,421. This was slightly higher than analyst expectations and was in spite of automobile industry chip shortages. The production was up 14% of the first quarter of the year and up 115% from 2020 Q2. Tesla delivered about 17000 more cars in...
Cell PhonesBenzinga

How The iPhone 13 Is Driving Morgan Stanley's Apple Bull Case

Following a lackluster start to the year, Apple, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has risen over 20% since June, outpacing the S&P 500 by 16 points. A Morgan Stanley analyst detailed Thursday why they're bullish on the iPhone manufacturer's stock. The Apple Analyst: Katy Huberty maintained an Overweight rating on Apple and...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tesla (TSLA) to Enter e-Aviation? Morgan Stanley Says it's Not 'If' But 'When'

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. "Why is Tesla not mentioned in the e-aviation narrative?" A question was put forward by Morgan Stanley analyst, Adam Jonas. Jonas believes that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) involvement in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) markets is a matter of "not 'if' but 'when'?".
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Apple Stock Is Trading Near All-Time Highs

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading near all-time highs after rallying nearly 14% over the last month. It is a result of iPhone strength and services growth, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." This is the strongest product cycle Apple has had in the last decade,...
Cupertino, CAitechpost.com

Apple Stock Forecast 2021: Analysts Predict $200 Per Share, More Increase Soon

Bright days are ahead for Apple Inc. (AAPL), as impressive earnings and results led to immense surges in stock prices and great growth projections. Investopedia reported that Apple shares soared by 18 percent since June 1 and increased 11 percent year to date. This is due to the Cupertino, California-based tech giant's propensity to beat earnings per share estimates and how well the stock is trading--something which would lead to more upside in the near-term.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Apple And Qualcomm Lead The QQQ Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices were trading higher Wednesday as investors weigh comments from Fed Chair Powell. Strength in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), as well as strong bank earnings, also helped lift market sentiment. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.18% to $363.07. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA)...
Economyambcrypto.com

Anonymous announces intent to ‘wage war’ against China, Elon Musk with new token

Anonymous is back! And this time, they are bringing a new token with them. Dubbed Anon Inu, the infamous hacker group – Anonymous – is in the news today after it announced its intent to “wage a war against China and Elon Musk” with its new token. Although the two seem like an odd pairing to have as rivals, Anonymous has its own reasons.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Crypto Exchange Binance Abruptly Halts Tokenized Stocks Sales And Trading

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has stopped support for stock tokens on its platform. What Happened: In an announcement on Friday, the crypto exchange said it was winding down support for stock tokens on Binance.com to shift its commercial focus to other product offerings. “Effective immediately,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy