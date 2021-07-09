A Tesla ‘death cross’ has appeared for the first time in more than 2 years

New York (CNN Business) — The difference between CEO and median employee pay grew in 2020 despite the Covid pandemic and ongoing relief efforts. The average S&P 500 company CEO made 299 times the average worker's salary last year, according to AFL-CIO's annual Executive Paywatch report. Executives received $15.5 million in total compensation on average, marking an increase of more than $260,000 per year over the past decade. At the same time, the average production and nonsupervisory worker in 2020 earned $43,512, up just $957 a year over the past decade.