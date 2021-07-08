Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Chivalry 2 Is a Fun but Unpolished Bloodbath – Review in 3 Minutes

By Jesse Galena
Escapist Magazine
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChivalry 2 is a first- or third-person online slasher developed by Torn Banner Studios. You can play free-for-all deathmatch, team deathmatch, or objective with up to 64 players. In objective, the attacking team has a time limit to complete an objective, such as freeing prisoners from cages or moving a battering ram to a castle gate, while the defending team tries to stop them. If the attacking team succeeds, the timer will restart and the attackers get a new objective. If the attacking team fails at any point, the defenders win, ending the match. While objectives differ, the result is usually the same, leading to a cluster of teammates and enemies crowded around the same spot on the map.

www.escapistmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloodbath#Chivalry#Xbox Series X#Torn Banner Studios#Polish#Xbox One#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: MARIO GOLF: SUPER RUSH Is Fun with Friends

Let’s talk about the single-player experience first. The first thing that you’ll probably want to do when loading up Mario Golf: Super Rush is start off the Golf Adventure mode. This is a small campaign where your Mii starts out as a Rookie golfer and you’ll play through the various kinds of golf modes available and rise through the ranks. As you level up, you’ll be able to increase stats to fit your play style and improve your drive distance, control, spin, speed for running on the course in certain modes, and more. It’s not super exciting, but it is very helpful and is essentially a more fun tutorial. It works well overall, but don’t look for a fantastic story.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights Trailer Reveals New Mobile Game

Square Enix’s Bravely Default series is receiving a mobile entry, Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights. The publisher revealed the title today with its first trailer, explaining that the game will be free to play with in-app purchases. It’ll feature characters both old and new when it launches on iOS and Android at an unspecified point in the future. Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights will retain the series’s classic RPG gameplay despite being a mobile release. Watch the game’s trailer below.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Genshin Impact’s Cliffs Are a Blessing for Beginners

It’s not normally a good look when, within three minutes of starting an action RPG, a foe murders you with the merest flick of their finger. But in the case of Genshin Impact, while it tried to set me as an absolute newbie on the right path, it still gave me the freedom to mess up that badly.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Editorials

Last week members of the games press were invited to San Francisco to view a trio of games being produced by Trion, now ... Alganon Impressions: The Good, The Bad & the So So. Not having played Alganon when it first launched in December 2009, I was not bound by preconceived notions about what the game would ...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Chivalry 2 update patch 2.0.1 release date

A new update to Chivalry 2 is due out this month, but it’s already been delayed once before. Update version 2.0.1 is meant to fix performance issues and offer balance adjustments, but unexpected issues arose prior to launch. As such, many are left wondering about the current Chivalry 2 update 2.0.1 release date. When is the new patch supposed to land?
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Minute of Islands – PS5, PS4

Minute of Islands desperately wants to be a deep and meaningful tale, but its lack of challenge doesn’t manage to overcome its abundance of charm. Minute of Islands is basically a cartoon that you can play. Its gorgeous art style is complemented by a mellow soundtrack and gameplay that is never too challenging. It’s a very chilled-out experience, but is it any good?
Video GamesFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Medieval battling has never been as epic as it is in 'Chivalry II'

Video games do shooting well, they do racing well, they do running and jumping pretty well, but one of the areas that games fall short in is hand-to-hand melee combat, which is frequently reduced to a single button press for the rare situations where guns couldn’t get the job done.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector PC review: A bloody and gloriously fun crusade

When I was a kid, the lore and concept of the Warhammer 40,000 universe always fascinated me. It is a disturbing and horrifically violent setting that takes science fiction and fantasy tropes to a grim extreme. It revels in its darkness and over-the-top violence so much that you can't but feel compelled to join in the madness — preaching the Emperor's name or screaming "WAAAAGH" at the top of your lungs as you charge into the thick of battle.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Memory! app review: fun and addictive memory match game 2021

If you are looking for a memory game app that's engaging and helps to develop your child's memory skills, then look no further. Memory! is a fun memory game app developed by Irina Schens to help kids improve their memory skills while having fun. Parents love this game because it...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines Lets You Rip Up Time and Space

TinyDino Games’ The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines is as delightful as it is bewildering, being engaging and impactful while also committing wholeheartedly to the most outlandish and absurd ideas possible. You play as Gregor, a man who rips his own eyes out to become the first rank of the Eternal Fellowship’s members, the Ambassador of Time. Think Gandalf meets Time Lord, just with a way higher body count. Shortly after receiving a magic throwing spear, time-stopping powers, and an energy staff, you discover that someone took out most of the fellowship, and now you need to kick ass across three different realms to find the culprit. And probably stab them a lot.
Musickeengamer.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy Review: A Forgettable But Fun Dribble

After waiting over two decades, audiences are finally getting another Space Jam. Just like the original film, Space Jam: A New Legacy feels like a cash grab but still an enjoyable time. With enough stunning visuals and jokes, the new entry feels like it's worth waiting for fans.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Movie Review: Werewolves Within - A Fun Comedy Horror Lacking Some Bite

You'd be forgiven for thinking this movie has nothing to do with games at all, but Werewolves Within is in fact based on a relatively obscure PlayStation VR game of the same name (itself based on a tabletop game simply named Werewolf). Ubisoft's virtual reality title is a social multiplayer game in which players are assigned various roles within a town, and through conversations and observation, must figure out the identity of the werewolf among them, who is attempting to slyly kill everyone off. While that core premise leads quite naturally to a whodunnit mystery film, that's about all that's borrowed from the game.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Mini Review: Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (PS4) - Remastered JRPG Is Fun But Flawed

How time flies! The Akiba’s Trip series has been going for 10 years and to celebrate Acquire has remastered the first game in the series, which was previously only released on PSP in Japan. The game takes place in Akihabara, an area in Tokyo that is famous for its maid cafés and abundance of stores filled with manga, anime, and videogame collectibles. It’s pretty fun to be able to walk around and explore some of the sights, but of course you are not here just to shop.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Death’s Door Features Fast, Fun Combat and Great Design

Death’s Door wasn’t originally on my radar. I had heard murmurings about the new indie Zelda-like title from famed indie publisher Devolver Digital but nothing really stuck out to me. In fact, I’m very glad I didn’t miss out on it, because boy was my radar wrong. Death’s Door takes the best pieces of Hollow Knight, Ori and the Blind Forest and the Zelda franchise but keeps the package tight and concise. It builds a world without a lot of extra fluff. It pushes combat to intense situations but doesn’t overload you with options. It gives what you need and it is better for it. I cannot say enough good things about this game!
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Death's Door Xbox review: This charming adventure is among the best games of 2021

Death's Door is an exciting indie title from Devolver Digital and Acid Nerve, the team behind the popular top-down action-adventure Titan Souls. Acid Nerve has taken their expertise and poured it into Death's Door, creating a unique and enchanting action role-playing game (RPG) that really scratches the Zelda-itch for those locked to an Xbox or PC.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Streets of Rage 4: Mr. X Nightmare PlayStation 4 Review

Streets of Rage 4 quenched the thirst of those gamers in need of classic beat ’em up action, and it did so with a blast. Now, DotEmu and company graced their players with Mr. X Nightmare, the first DLC for Streets of Rage 4, and it is just as good as the main game. If you played Streets of Rage 4 and ended up longing for more, keep on reading.

Comments / 0

Community Policy