Chivalry 2 Is a Fun but Unpolished Bloodbath – Review in 3 Minutes
Chivalry 2 is a first- or third-person online slasher developed by Torn Banner Studios. You can play free-for-all deathmatch, team deathmatch, or objective with up to 64 players. In objective, the attacking team has a time limit to complete an objective, such as freeing prisoners from cages or moving a battering ram to a castle gate, while the defending team tries to stop them. If the attacking team succeeds, the timer will restart and the attackers get a new objective. If the attacking team fails at any point, the defenders win, ending the match. While objectives differ, the result is usually the same, leading to a cluster of teammates and enemies crowded around the same spot on the map.www.escapistmagazine.com
