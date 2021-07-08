Black Woman Forcibly Stripped Naked While Male Officers Watched
People are outraged over a recently released video that shows a woman who was arrested being forcibly stripped down in front of a group of male officers. Ariel Harrison, a 31-year-old disabled mother of three, was arrested for allegedly drunk driving, Vice News reports. A shocking video shows what happened after Harrison was taken into an Illinois jail where she was held down and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers.www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 2