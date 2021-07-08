Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macomb, IL

Black Woman Forcibly Stripped Naked While Male Officers Watched

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People are outraged over a recently released video that shows a woman who was arrested being forcibly stripped down in front of a group of male officers. Ariel Harrison, a 31-year-old disabled mother of three, was arrested for allegedly drunk driving, Vice News reports. A shocking video shows what happened after Harrison was taken into an Illinois jail where she was held down and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers.

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 2

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Macomb, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Drunk Driving#False Accusations#Racial Injustice#Change Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Black Enterprise

Father Fatally Shot After Confronting Teenager Who Snuck Through Window to Visit His Daughter

A father in Louisiana lost his life in a shootout after confronting a teenager who climbed through his window to visit his teenage daughter. Dezmon Hamilton, 34, was killed on Sunday morning after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, WBRZ reports. The suspect, identified as 17-year-old Nicholas Mcquirter, was also wounded in the gunfire and was taken to a hospital.
Delaware StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Sues Delaware State Police for Mistaken Identity Debacle That Left Her Traumatized

A Black woman filed a lawsuit against the Delaware State Police after being targeted and attacked by undercover police officers before realizing they had the wrong person. Martiayna Watson, 20, was in her car when she says undercover officers in unmarked vehicles closed in on her car, banged it up, pulled a stun gun on her before leaving the scene after realizing she wasn’t the suspect they were after, WDEL reports.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

After Black Syracuse Officer Was Punished For Listening to Rap, A Community ‘Pulls Up’ To Support

About 50 people joined with the mother of officer Brandon Hanks amid his racial discrimination claims against the Syracuse Police Department. On Friday, Michele Vanfossen organized a local march supporting her son amid his racial discrimination and retaliation claims against the city police department, Syracuse.com reports. Vanfossen had her knee walker in tow as she led marchers past the Public Safety Building, which houses the headquarters for the Syracuse Police Department.

Comments / 2

Community Policy