Police ID man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of a 28-year-old man killed in a shooting on Richmond's Northside early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Meadowbridge Road for the report of a shooting just after 12:05 a.m., according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

When officers arrived, they found Kevon D. Fuller of Richmond on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Hoonsan said.

Fuller was pronounced at the scene, according to police.

"The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death," Hoonsan said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.'

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .