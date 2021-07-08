Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Can the ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Stand Up to the Original? Here's My Honest Review

By Joel Calfee
purewow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back, Upper East Siders. If you grew up in the early aughts, then you’ve probably heard of a little series called Gossip Girl. The hit CW show offered six seasons full of outrageous drama, iconic fashion and punny one-liners courtesy of a faceless Kristen Bell. With scandal in droves and plenty of ingenious marketing, Gossip Girl became a sensation, making stars out of its leads, like Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, and changing the face of teen-centered television forever.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penn Badgley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cw#Lite#Purewow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Gossip Girl reboot fans slam the show’s teachers as ‘predatory losers’ for their ‘deranged’ antics in episode 1

FANS of the new Gossip Girl reboot quickly took issue with one set of characters on the HBO Max series when it premiered on Thursday: The teachers. Viewers of the show, which acts as a sequel of sorts to the original CW version, slammed the high school teachers as “predatory losers” for acting in such a “deranged” manner toward the students in episode 1.
Beauty & Fashionfemalefirst.co.uk

Gossip Girl reboot changed approach to makeup

'Gossip Girl' reboot's make-up team changed their approach to makeup from the original series as the times had changed. The 'Gossip Girl' reboot changed its approach to makeup. Lead makeup artist, Amy Tagliamonti - who worked on both the original 2007 set and its 2021 revival - opted for filled-in...
TV SeriesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Will Kristen Bell Narrate the New ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot?

Will the original Gossip Girl narrator Kristen Bell return for the reboot?. The new Gossip Girl series is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max on July 8. Luckily, Bell will be reprising her role as the anonymous narrator for the new class of Upper East Siders. The series will follow a bunch of private schoolers in the new age of social media.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Attempts a Gen-Z Makeover in First Episode

In 2007, Sex in the City had been off the air for a few years and Gossip Girl felt like the perfect remedy to cure viewers withdrawal of watching New Yorkers drenched in drama in an overly glamorized portrait of the city. It was the best kind of guilty pleasure, and the show was a huge success with millennials. Now, Gossip Girl returns as a reboot on HBO Max with a social media inspired Gen-Z refresh.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

The Gossip Girl reboot is getting mixed reactions from fans

Last night (July 8) the long awaited Gossip Girl reboot aired on HBO, almost 10 years after the original series ended. The reboot features an entirely new cast, new storylines and even a new Gossip Girl – although thankfully her iconic voice remains the same. According to the show's synopsis,...
TV SeriesEW.com

What to Watch on Thursday: XOXO, Gossip Girl is back with HBO Max's sleek reboot

You know you love her — and she's back. Nine years after it ended its run on The CW, the scandalous series is disrupting the calm on a new network and the gossipmonger's got a new platform to boot. When we catch up with the Manhattan elite, they're being terrorized by the omnipresent former blogger via Instagram and our cast of influencers, social warriors, and Met step dwellers are not about it. The phone alerts aren't all that have changed in this continuation; expect a more diverse and inclusive cast this time around and wayyyyyy more money. "The show is elevated; it's more sophisticated and it's bigger," showrunner Joshua Safran tells EW. "It's more like Downton Abbey in terms of sprawling cast and one event every episode. Being a millionaire at a private school back in 2007 is so much different than now. We're dealing in global billions." Sounds richly entertaining. —Ruth Kinane.
TV & VideosEsquire

Here's How to Stream Gossip Girl 2.0

Constance-Billard, how we’ve missed you. After nine years away from Gossip Girl’s scandal-soaked prep school, HBOMax is taking us back to its hallowed halls with a buzzy Gossip Girl reboot for the Insta generation. Starring a whole new cast of Upper East Siders, this remixed Gossip Girl promises to be more “inclusive, diverse, self-aware, and queer” than its predecessor, according to pilot director Karena Evans.
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

You Might Have to Be Gossip Girl to Make the Rebecca Sherman Connection in the Reboot

The first episode of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, which premiered on July 8, wasted no time in giving diehard fans of the original series what they wanted: plenty of Easter eggs. While some are more obvious, like Kate Keller's Serena van der Woodsen-inspired ensemble and a Nate Archibald name drop, others require the sleuthing skills of Gossip Girl herself to uncover. When the faculty members of Constance Billard are trying to figure out how to get their students to respect them, a teacher named Rebecca introduces them to the original Gossip Girl site.
TV SeriesDerrick

Review: What made 'Gossip Girl' a phenomenon is sorely missing from the reboot

"Gossip Girl," which relates the adventures of young New York socialites, is back, dressed in all the finery HBO Max has calculated it's worth springing for (quite a bit). As home, via plain old HBO, to the celebrated "Euphoria" — another glossy drama involving teenagers, drugs, sex and cussing — and with a revival of Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars" in the works, the premium streamer seems to be staking a claim in the field of young adult television, emphasis on the adult. (You can watch all six seasons of the original "Gossip Girl," which ran on The CW from 2007 to 2013, on HBO Max as well.)
TV SeriesDecider

Who Is ‘Gossip Girl’ on HBO Max’s Reboot? That Twist, Explained

After nine years your favorite blogger is back, but with one major change. This time around we know exactly who Gossip Girl is. The identity of Gossip Girl was a mystery that plagued much of the original series. Occasionally Serena, Nate, or even Blair would drop whatever schemes they were working on to try and discover who she was. In later seasons the scathing blog was even passed around to several different characters. But the reboot is playing by its own rules. Within the first few minutes of HBO Max’s sequel series you know exactly who our new Gossip Girl is, which means you can watch her flounder. Curious? We have you covered. Spoilers ahead for Gossip Girl‘s premiere.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Gossip Girl’ 2021: Here’s The Full Release Schedule for Every Episode

Welcome back, Upper East Siders. Gossip Girl has returned for more in the HBO Max reboot — did you miss her? The new series may not bring back any of the OG cast, and may already have one shocking plot twist that sets it apart from the original series, but it’s still filled with all the gossipy goodness that’ll bring you back week after week for more Constance Billard drama. Wondering when new episodes of Gossip Girl will drop? We know you’re itching for more, and we can tell you when to mark your calendars for the full release schedule.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Gossip Girl: How the Reboot Avoided the Infamous Dan Humphrey Problem

When the original Gossip Girl closed up shop, one plot twist that always rankled fans was the decision to reveal Dan Humphrey as the titular blogger. Lonely Boy! Of all people! It didn’t make sense, of course, and it’s been a sticking point for viewers ever since the six-season show ended in 2012. So when Gossip Girl alum Joshua Safran—a writer and executive producer on the original series—got the chance to helm a reboot, he set about thinking of a way to right this eternal wrong. His solution? Establishing who Gossip Girl was in the very first episode.
TV & VideosElite Daily

The Gossip Girl Reboot Outfits Are Everything Your Closet Is Missing

Hey, Upper East Siders! The Gossip Girl reboot has been on the precipice of fans' minds pretty much ever since the original show ended in 2012. And now, the official Gossip Girl Reboot on HBO Max is finally here. With its release comes a whole cast of new characters to lust over, drama to unravel, and fashion that’ll govern the next decade, just as the original show’s wardrobe did. Although the episodes will release as a slow drip, the first episode alone, as well as photos released during filming, are proof the Gossip Girl reboot’s outfits are chock-full of all the fashion inspiration you’ll need for the rest of the summer, fall, winter, and everything after that. The GG looks are, naturally, private-school polished but still playful, modern, and risqué enough you'll want to cop them for you day-to-day style.
TV SeriesStar News Online

Don’t waste your time being mad about HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot

HBO Max’s reboot of “Gossip Girl,” the soapiest teen soap that ever got soapy, is bad. But c’mon, what did you expect?. Since before TV critics could even share their thoughts on the new series, Twitter was flooded with subtweets and blind items about the show (new episodes now streaming Thursdays), hinting it was an impending bomb on the horizon. Something so bad it wasn’t even a little bit good.

Comments / 0

Community Policy