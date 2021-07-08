30 White Bridal Outfits To Wear For Your Pre-Wedding Festivities

Athleisure is no longer a code word for attire you only wear to the gym, it encompasses pieces you can wear to brunch, dinners, and beyond. The category has exploded in popularity over the last several years (especially during quarantine — sweatsuit sets, anyone?) with brands like STAUD dipping its toes into the leisurewear sector. Celebrities, too, are getting in on the trend by collaborating with traditional workout brands for sportswear-themed collections. One of the most beloved partnerships to date is Reebok x Victoria Beckham. The fitness brand and designer have been working together for over a decade (since 2008!) and now they are releasing drop 5 of the Reebok x Victoria Beckham line. The new lineup is filled with trendy athleisure pieces, loungewear staples, and tennis essentials.
