475 jobs could be available at WSU's new aviation research facility

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $2.1 million grant to Wichita State University supporting the growth of the aviation sector by purchasing and installing equipment for use in the new Flight Test Research Center, and a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Facility to be located at the National Institute for Aviation Research. This EDA project, to be matched with $2.1 million in local funds, is expected to create 475 jobs.