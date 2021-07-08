Cancel
475 jobs could be available at WSU's new aviation research facility

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $2.1 million grant to Wichita State University supporting the growth of the aviation sector by purchasing and installing equipment for use in the new Flight Test Research Center, and a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Facility to be located at the National Institute for Aviation Research. This EDA project, to be matched with $2.1 million in local funds, is expected to create 475 jobs.

