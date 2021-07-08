Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The hottest Nike Dunk sneakers you can buy for under $200

By Ian Servantes
inputmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two or so years since the full-fledged revival of the Nike Dunk, the hype still shows no sign of slowing down. Even the most simple color schemes for the sneaker sell out immediately, which may lead you to believe getting a pair for yourself is hopeless. Fortunately, there is...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Dunks#Color#The Nike Dunk#Sb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton and Nike Team Up for a Colorful New Line of Air Force 1s

Louis Vuitton’s latest sneakers may have been born from NBA lore, but you won’t want to shoot hoops in these stylish kicks. On Thursday, the French fashion house debuted its Men’s Spring Summer 2022 collection in Paris. Among the new items were an eye-catching range of Air Force 1 sneakers, made in collaboration with Nike. Artistic director Virgil Abloh presented 21 new kicks in vibrant shades of green, red, yellow and blue, with many showcasing unique artwork and label’s classic checkered print. As you might expect, Abloh also made sure the Louis Vuitton monogram features prominently on each of the new kicks.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Plus “Triple Black” Returns With Smoky Soles

Since entering the Swoosh’s lineup, the Nike Vapormax Plus has gained a cult following for its heritage design and forward-thinking cushioning. For its latest ensemble, the hybrid silhouette takes on a “Black/Anthracite” colorway. Akin to the “Triple Black” style of the Air Huarache, the forthcoming pair is sure to gain...
Aerospace & DefenseHypebae

Nike Celebrates 'Space Jam' Release With Air Force 1 Low "Hare"

Leading up to the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Nike is set to drop a new iteration of the Air Force 1 Low celebrating Looney Tunes characters Bugs and Lola Bunny. Arriving in white tumbled leather, the upper is contrasted with a bright blue hue throughout. The vibrant shade is found on the suede Swoosh and heel tab, tongue tag and insole. Graphics of Bugs and Lola Bunny playing basketball are printed on the tongue while appearing in badge form on the sides. The look is rounded out with Nike Air branding on the rear while the shoe sits atop blue insoles.
Apparelhypebeast.com

The Hunt for "Red October": Seller Claims StockX Lost his Nike Air Yeezy 2s

The thought of shipping a valuable sneaker off to a resale platform only to have it get lost is a though bone-chilling enough to keep any sneakerhead up at night. Of course, it’s an incredibly rare occurrence — but it recently happen to UK-based Twitter user san_nimat, and on one of the rarest shoes imaginable: Kanye West and.
ApparelFast Company

Sneakers are often designed for men by men. So track star Allyson Felix built her own

Allyson Felix is the most decorated Olympian in track and field history. But a few years ago, she had a problem: She had no shoes to wear. In 2019, she publicly cut ties with Nike, her main sponsor, when she asked the company for maternity protections and was stonewalled. A few months later, she signed a new sponsorship contract with women’s activewear label Athleta, which vowed to support her as both an athlete and a mother. But Athleta didn’t make sneakers. So what would she wear to her next race? “We hated the idea that she would go and offer free advertising for a brand that didn’t want to sign her,” says Wes Felix, Allyson’s manager and brother. “One day, I looked at her, and said: ‘What if we built our own shoe company?'”
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" Returns This Year: Fresh New Look

One of the best shoes of all-time is the Air Jordan 11 and if you ask any sneakerhead, they will probably agree with that statement. The Jordan 11 was debuted in 1996 and thanks to Space Jam, it was one of the most celebrated silhouettes throughout Michael Jordan's career. Over the last 25 years, we have seen some tremendous colorways make their mark on sneaker culture, including the "Cool Grey" model which came out back in 2001.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike's Omnipresent Dunk High Appears in New Tie-Dye Colorway

‘s parade of Dunk Low and Dunk High styles is rolling right along this summer, and we’ve been treated to a first look at one of the high-cut Dunks that’s set to release in the coming months: a bold, tie-dyed makeup. Though most tie-dye sneakers feature a cornucopia of swirling colors, this pair opts for a two-tone pattern and a brightly-colored base to provide its own unique look.
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Reebok has a wild, monster sneaker that it guarantees everyone can buy

Reebok is continuing to push back into the spotlight with yet another collaborative slapper. Upstart Korean brand Kanghyuk has followed up its striking Premier Road Modern from last year with a new mid-top version that’s even more worthy of your attention. But the coolest thing of all is a deviation from the scarcity that defines the modern sneaker game — as everyone who wants a pair will be able to get one.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Where To Buy The ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High

Further teased not long ago, Matthew M Williams’ upcoming ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High shines the classic through a luxurious lens. Everything from the construction to the fasteners has been upgraded considerably, incorporating the label’s signature style without compromising the silhouette’s original form. Though prepared in two colorways,...
NBAinputmag.com

Nike’s dropping LeBron James’ latest basketball sneaker in ‘Fortnite’

The great Space Jam merchandizing bonanza has brought LeBron James to Fortnite. The modern day GOAT and only possible player to follow up Michael Jordan in the film’s sequel will become a playable character beginning Wednesday, July 14. Numerous outfits and sneakers will become available in-game as part of the promotion, including a version of the Nike LeBron 19 that’ll also go on-sale in real life.
Apparelinputmag.com

How Adidas made an ideal alternative to Nike’s hard-to-get Dunk sneaker

In 2021, your chances of buying a Nike Dunk at its original retail price are probably about the same as winning the lottery. Between high demand, resellers, limited stock, bots, and actual lottery-based draws, your odds of scoring the silhouette are slim. And despite Nike’s constant Dunk drops, it’s nearly impossible to own a pair, unless you’re willing to fork out hundreds — or thousands — on a resale site in order to obtain your desired style.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
XXL Mag

Kanye West Spotted Wearing Adidas Sneakers With Nike Socks and People Are Confused

Kanye West never ceases to amaze people with his unique style. However, his latest fashion choices have outraged some people on social media. On Wednesday (July 7), ’Ye attended the Balenciaga 50th Couture Collection show for Paris Fashion Week. While his all-black Harley Davidson face covering is a little strange, people were more alarmed by Kanye rocking his Adidas brand Yeezy Foam Runners with Nike socks.
ShoppingIn Style

Nordstrom Rack Has Over 800 Sneakers and Sandals on Sale Right Now With Prices Starting at $7

It's not an official shopping holiday but Nordstrom is pulling out all the stops in the next seven days. Nordstrom Rack is having its major Clear the Rack sale today and Nordstrom is having its big Anniversary Sale on the 28th. Nordstrom Rack also blessed us with a sale on 800 sneakers and sandals and prices start at just $7. Basically, it's a marathon so get your shopping carts ready.
Technologyinputmag.com

Nike has a ‘Space Jam 2’ sneaker pack that includes an Xbox controller

Space Jam: A New Legacy has yet to hit theaters, but there are plenty of ways for you to rep the franchise — more than 200 other brand collaborators are releasing products for the LeBron James-starring sequel. Just last month, Nike announced it would be dropping thematic apparel, jerseys, and sneakers, and now the Swoosh has added a film-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller and sneaker bundle to its lineup.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Cardi B to Launch New Reebok Gold Sneakers -- See the Stylish Shoes

Cardi B is launching a new sneaker with Reebok. The 28-year-old rapper continues to collaborate with the iconic sportswear brand, set to release the Classic Leather Cardi in the Bright Ochre colorway. The yellow golden shade is inspired by Cardi's love for gold. The statement-making shoe captures Cardi's bold, fashion-forward...
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

The GQ Guide to Sneakers

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sneakers are about as democratic as fashion gets: You definitely own a couple pairs, and so does your grandma. But sneaker culture—the rapidly expanding ecosystem populated by hyped-up collabs, $800 high-fashion shoes, and billion-dollar resale platforms—can often feel impenetrable. Every week brings a new gotta-have-it shoe or three—and a series of digital moans from the would-be buyers (and resale flippers) who missed out. It’s enough to make anyone dig their hard-bottomed dress shoes out of the back of the closet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy