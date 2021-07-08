Lost's Dominic Monaghan to Star in Futuristic Drama Moonhaven at AMC
Lost vet Dominic Monaghan has signed on to star in AMC’s six-episode futuristic space drama Moonhaven, TVLine has learned. From writer-producer Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails), the suspense thriller centers on Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth.tvline.com
