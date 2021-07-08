Cancel
Lost's Dominic Monaghan to Star in Futuristic Drama Moonhaven at AMC

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost vet Dominic Monaghan has signed on to star in AMC’s six-episode futuristic space drama Moonhaven, TVLine has learned. From writer-producer Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails), the suspense thriller centers on Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth.

