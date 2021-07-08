Cancel
Roster Countdown: 15 Milroe; 14 Jones-Bell; 14 Branch

By Travis Reier
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounting down the Alabama football roster three players at a time. Next up: quarterback Jalen Milroe; wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell; and defensive back Brian Branch. 2020 season: In leading Katy (Tx.) High School to a 10-1 record as a senior, Milroe completed 82 of 134 passes for 1,257 yards and 13 touchdowns with two interceptions. He also carried 39 times for 307 yards and five scores. In the 247sports Composite rankings, Milroe, a Texas commitment before flipping to UA, checked in as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback prospect for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Enrolled at Alabama in January and took part in spring drills.

